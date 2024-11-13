Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.'s comment that he made a "business decision" in sitting out because of a lingering knee injury was a "poor choice of words."

Wills told reporters Monday that it was his decision not to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 27 after he hyperextended his left knee -- the same one he had surgery on in December 2023 -- on the game's first play the previous week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Then, after the Browns (2-7) upset the Ravens with Dawand Jones at left tackle, Wills said Stefanski told him that he would no longer start but instead would serve as a swing tackle. He backed up both Jones and right tackle Jack Conklin for the Nov. 3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Stefanski said he spoke with Wills about the comment and that it was misunderstood.

"It was a poor choice of words," Stefanski said. "I know the connotation of 'business decision.' That's not how he meant it. He did not feel like he was near 100% to help us. But a poor choice of words and he understands it."

Stefanski also said that Wills' decision to sit out the Ravens game is not why he was benched, and his recent comment would not impact his ability to regain his starting spot in the future. Stefanski has said recently that he plans to continue starting Jones, a 2023 fourth-round pick who has made his first two career starts at left tackle.

A 2020 first-round draft pick out of Alabama, Wills, 25, had started all 57 games in which he was healthy before the demotion. Wills is in the final year of a rookie contract that was restructured in March. The Browns would take an $11.8 million dead cap hit if he does not re-sign.

