EAGAN, Minn. -- As he nears the end of one of his most productive seasons, Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones made it clear this week: He has found a new home and hopes to re-sign with the team when his contract expires this spring.

"I hope to be here until the end of my career," Jones said Wednesday. "Honestly, this is an excellent place."

Jones spent his first seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers before he was released last March after declining a pay cut. The Vikings quickly signed him to a one-year, $7 million contract and have benefited from his diverse skill set and weekly availability.

Jones turned 30 last month but is on track to play 17 games for only the second time in a season. He has already set a career high in carries (245) and needs 29 rushing yards Sunday night against the Detroit Lions to exceed his previous high of 1,121 yards in a season, set in 2022. With 88 combined rushing and receiving yards Sunday night, he would eclipse his record of 1,558 yards from scrimmage, set in 2019.

Jones also played in 17 games during the 2022 season but missed six in 2023 because of a series of injuries. He has left games this season with ailments to his hip, ribs and quadriceps, but has played at least 16 snaps in every game. Assuming he plays at least six snaps Sunday night, he'll set a career high in snaps over a season as well (677).

"Last year I missed a handful of games," he said, "and played through injury as well. With that I guess the narrative got out that 'He's injury-prone and constantly injured. ... [This season], I'm letting guys know that whatever I go through throughout the week, or in that game, I'm going to be ready the following Sunday."