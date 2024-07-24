Open Extended Reactions

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Edmonton Oilers hired Stan Bowman as general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations on Wednesday, making him the first former Chicago Blackhawks executive rehired by an NHL team since the team's sexual assault case came to light in recent years.

The league reinstated Bowman, coach Joel Quenneville and fellow executive Al MacIsaac earlier this month. Bowman resigned as Chicago's GM in 2021 after an independent investigation found the organization mishandled the allegations made in 2010 by player Kyle Beach that he was sexually assaulted by video coach Brad Aldridge.

"These things will never happen on my watch again," Bowman said during his Oilers introduction. "I didn't handle things properly, I should have done more," Bowman said. "That's something I regret. It's something I've had the chance to reflect on and I've tried to learn from."

Bowman, 51, ran the Blackhawks when they won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

"I believe his vast experience and proven success in this role, together with the important work he has done in his time away from the game, fits our goal of being best in class when it comes to all facets of our organization," said Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson, who was hired by the team last year after spending more than a decade as Connor McDavid's agent. "Through our many conversations, we share a common vision of where we are as a team and what is required to achieve another Stanley Cup title."

Bowman becomes the 11th general manager in Oilers history and succeeds Hall of Fame executive Ken Holland, whose contract was not renewed after the team's run to the Stanley Cup Final, where the Oilers lost in seven games to the Florida Panthers.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman ruled Bowman, Quenneville and MacIsaac ineligible to work in the league after the Blackhawks investigation. Bettman said earlier this month that they all could return to working in the league under "appropriate conditions," including a continued "commitment" to participating in "myriad programs, many of which focused on the imperative of responding in effective and meaningful ways to address alleged acts of abuse."

"While it is clear that, at the time, their responses were unacceptable, each of these three individuals has acknowledged that and used his time away from the game to engage in activities which not only demonstrate sincere remorse for what happened, but also evidence greater awareness of the responsibilities that all NHL personnel have, particularly personnel who are in positions of leadership," the NHL said in a statement when the three were reinstated on July 1.

Former player Sheldon Kennedy, who went public about being sexually abused by a coach and has since co-founded the Respect Group to train people to help prevent bullying, harassment and abuse, wrote a lengthy letter endorsing Bowman and explaining the work he has done in recent years.

"I believe Stan would be a valuable asset to an organization due to his acknowledgment of past mistakes and his relentless efforts to make the locker room/game safer for everyone," Kennedy wrote. "He possesses the insights, knowledge, and confidence needed to lead in this area. I feel building a strong and healthy culture within an organization and practicing it on an ongoing basis will be a top priority for Stan. I also believe Stan will carry this message within the hockey eco system, which can only help."

Bowman said he began speaking to Beach in the summer of 2023. He had initially reached out soon after he left the Blackhawks and didn't get a response. Encouraged by Kennedy, Bowman tried again.

Bowman said he's worked with the hockey teams at Trinity Western University, where Beach is an assistant coach. They chatted Tuesday night ahead of the Oilers' announcement.

"I don't want to share the details," Bowman said. "It was a very encouraging conversation."

Bowman, the son of hockey Hall of Famer Scotty Bowman, is credited with being the architect of Chicago's three Stanley Cup titles. He has had various jobs with the team since 2001 and was elevated to general manager in 2009. He was promoted to president of hockey operations in 2020 while maintaining his general manager duties.

In his 2 1/2 years away from the NHL, he's spent time working with Kennedy's group.

"I've learned some things that I didn't know," Bowman said. "I feel I've learned some ways that I could do a better job in the future."

One of Bowman's first orders of business will be to get Leon Draisaitl, who is now less than a year out from unrestricted free agency, signed long-term with Edmonton. McDavid's current deal expires July 1, 2026.

Jackson said he is aware there will be scrutiny from some fans regarding the hire.

"Always entitled to their opinions," he said. "They have opinions about firing coaches and making trades. I think the decision to bring Stan in is in the best interests of the organization."

ESPN's Emily Kaplan, Greg Wyshynski, Ryan S. Clark and The Associated Press contributed to this report.