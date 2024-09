Open Extended Reactions

Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl has signed an eight-year contract extension worth $112 million. Its $14 million average annual value should give Draisaitl the highest individual salary cap hit in NHL history when the contract kicks in for the 2025-26 season.

As always, there are ripples and repercussions with any blockbuster contract. Who won big? Who came up short? Here's how the Draisaitl deal impacts the NHL.