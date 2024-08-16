Open Extended Reactions

The Hlinka-Gretzky Cup ended last week with Canada winning the tournament, marking the beginning of draft season. While it is far too early to run models or have rankings, there are certainly players worth watching heading into this season.

The list of intriguing prospects begins with James Hagens. Michael Misa, a former exceptional-status player in the OHL; Roger McQueen, a mammoth center in the WHL; and Adam Benak, a Czech dynamo, are a few other players about whom much ink will be spilled.

Here are 10 of the most intriguing players to watch this season, and those who are likely to dominate the discourse for one reason or another. Note that players are arranged in alphabetical order by last name, not ranked.