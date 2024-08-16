        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          2025 NHL draft prospect watch list: Hagens, Misa, more

          James Hagens is the consensus No. 1 prospect as of now, but there are many exciting young players looking to prove themselves during their draft season. Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images
          • Rachel Doerrie, ESPNAug 16, 2024, 11:00 AM
            Close
              Rachel Doerrie is a professional data consultant specializing in data communication and modelling. She's worked in the NHL and consulted for professional teams across North American and Europe. She hosts the Staff & Graph Podcast and discusses sports from a data-driven perspective.

          The Hlinka-Gretzky Cup ended last week with Canada winning the tournament, marking the beginning of draft season. While it is far too early to run models or have rankings, there are certainly players worth watching heading into this season.

          The list of intriguing prospects begins with James Hagens. Michael Misa, a former exceptional-status player in the OHL; Roger McQueen, a mammoth center in the WHL; and Adam Benak, a Czech dynamo, are a few other players about whom much ink will be spilled.

          Here are 10 of the most intriguing players to watch this season, and those who are likely to dominate the discourse for one reason or another. Note that players are arranged in alphabetical order by last name, not ranked.