All the questions surrounding Yaroslav Askarov's future received an answer Friday when the Nashville Predators traded him to the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks got Askarov, forward Nolan Burke and a 2025 third-round pick that originally belonged to the Colorado Avalanche, while the Predators received forward David Edstrom, a 2025 conditional first-round pick belonging to the Vegas Golden Knights and goaltender Magnus Chrona.

How did each general manager fare with this trade? Let's find out.