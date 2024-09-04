Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Matt Rempe wants to be a smarter fighter and a better hockey player as he enters his first full NHL season with the New York Rangers.

The 6-foot-9 forward was a sensation last season, amassing 71 penalty minutes in 17 regular-season games through a series of energetic fights. Rangers fans would chant his name even when he wasn't on the ice.

"It seems like a dream. They're the best fans in the world. You want to go to battle for them every single time," said Rempe, speaking at the NHLPA rookie showcase on Wednesday. "It's a surreal experience. You feel like you're almost floating."

Some felt Rempe dropped the gloves too often in his first season. Rempe disagrees.

"No, not at all. You've got to think that I'm 21 years old in the NHL and I have legends like [Matt] Martin and [Nicolas] Deslauriers, all those guys who want to fight. I'm in no position to say 'no' there. I think that they're giving me an opportunity, and I 100 percent want to do that," he said.

The Rangers' Matt Rempe earned 71 penalty minutes in 17 regular-season games last season. Getty Images

Rempe noted that as the season wore on, he fought less. He only had one fight in his last seven regular-season games and didn't fight in 11 playoff games for the Rangers -- including when Capitals forward Tom Wilson asked him to go during their first-round series.

"In that scenario, we're up 2-0 in the series and we're up in that game, in Washington's barn. There's no benefit for me taking that fight," he said. "I think that's just trying to grow and be smarter. I'm having an effect. I was being very physical that game. I was having an impact without fighting."

Could he say "no" more often in his second NHL season?

"But I really enjoy it. That's the thing as well," said Rempe, with a laugh. "I don't know. I want to be a hockey player but it's part of the game. It's a nice tool to have."

While the fans buzzed about Rempe's fights, others took interest as well. Some players at the NHLPA rookie showcase were excited for the chance to meet Rempe, including Pittsburgh Penguins rookie forward Rutger McGroarty.

"It's so cool to see what that guy's done. Honestly, he gets a lot of credit for his fights, but he knows how to play the game too," McGroarty said. "One-of-a-kind guy, honestly. Such a nice guy. So down to earth."

Another group that took interest in Rempe last season: retired former NHL enforcers, who offered their unsolicited advice to the Rangers forward through social media messages.

"Those are guys are who I consider legends in the craft and they're all reaching out and loving what I'm doing. They want to give me advice," Rempe said. "I want to learn as much as I can. Taking all of their information. They have much experience. They fought so much more back in the day."

One of them was Georges Laraque, who earned 1,126 penalty minutes while fighting throughout his 12-year career. Laraque reached out to Rempe last season after watching the Rangers rookie's first few fights. He invited him to come to his summer hockey camp in Edmonton, where Rempe spent around three days learning more about his pugilistic craft.

"Yeah, it was great. He showed me lots of things, little tricks, little things. Helped me with my reach more. Protect myself better. Just got better at fighting," Rempe said. "He's a guy with a lot of experience and it was really helpful and he was awesome. So I really appreciated him taking the time for that."

One thing they spoke about was Rempe picking his spots better as a fighter.

"When to fight on my own terms. Not so much the staged fighting, but more natural [fighting] if it happens. Protecting teammates, standing up for teammates, standing up for myself. Always making sure it benefits the team. That you're doing it at the most advantageous time possible for you, so you're maximizing the value of that fight for the team," he said.

But Rempe believes he can benefit the Rangers in ways that go beyond fighting. He said the majority of his summer was spent honing his hockey skills rather than fighting prowess. He's been power skating drills for the last 1½ months. He has worked with Rangers teammate and mentor Chris Kreider on aspects of forechecking and puck protection.

"The fighting is a very small part. I highly prioritize the skills, the skating and everything. I've got to become a better player, so that's what I've got to work on. I've enjoyed it and I think I've taken big strides this summer," he said.

Rempe said he hopes to get a chance to kill penalties for the Rangers, something he did on occasion in junior hockey.

In his 17 regular-season games, Rempe scored a goal and an assist. He scored one goal in 11 playoff games for New York as well. In those games, Rempe only played more than eight minutes on just three occasions.

His goal this season: to earn a regular role in the Rangers' bottom six forwards and remain in their lineup.

"Just be hard to play against. Mean. Bring an edge. Have a great net-front presence. Make sure the other team always knows that, hey, they're going to have to deal with me every night," he said.

After his notable first NHL season, Rempe expects he'll get his share of attention from other teams.

"I don't know about being a target, but I know I have a presence," he said.