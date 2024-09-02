Open Extended Reactions

Forward Filip Zadina, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft, will play in Switzerland next season after signing a two-year contract with HC Davos of the National League on Monday.

Zadina, 24, had a career-high 13 goals plus 10 assists in 72 games in his first season with the San Jose Sharks in 2023-24. He played parts of the five previous seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, who selected him in the draft.

The Czechia native tallied 91 points (41 goals, 50 assists) in 262 games with the Red Wings and Sharks.