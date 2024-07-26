Open Extended Reactions

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine was cleared to return from the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program on Friday.

Laine entered the program on Jan. 28 after he experienced a setback in his recovery from a broken clavicle, an injury he sustained in a game on Dec. 14 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said Thursday that the team would entertain all options in regard to Laine, who previously requested a trade out of Columbus. Since Laine last played, Waddell has taken over as GM and hired Dean Evason to coach the team.

"Patrik's made it clear that, even before all the changes this summer, he would like a fresh start someplace," Waddell told TSN 1050. "Now, I can't rule out any options, even returning here because it takes two teams to make a trade and if there's not a trade that makes any sense to us, then we have to just deal with what reality is.

"(Laine's agent) Andy Scott told him multiple times that we will make sure we look at everything and know the situation, and we know Patrik's feelings and (if) we can find the right fit, certainly we will do that. But, if not, we'll have to just deal with it."

Laine, 26, had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 18 games last season.

In 480 regular-season games with the Winnipeg Jets (2016-21) and Blue Jackets, Laine has recorded 388 points (204 goals, 184 assists) since being selected by the Jets with the second overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft.