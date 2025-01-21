Australia defender Alanna Kennedy has departed Manchester City, the Women's Super League (WSL) club confirmed on Tuesday.
In a now-deleted social media post, City had confirmed that the 30-year-old was moving to NWSL side Angel City after three and a half years in Manchester. The NWSL side later confirmed Kennedy had signed a one-year contract with an option to extend the deal through the 2026 season.
Kennedy was absent from City's mid-season training camp in Abu Dhabi and was not listed in the squad for the Manchester derby on Sunday -- that ended 4-2 to United -- sparking speculation over her future.
"I am really excited to join Angel City and return to the NWSL," Kennedy said in a statement. "I was inspired by the club's mission and purpose and I am looking forward to arriving in LA and meeting all my teammates. Equally, I am excited to get to work and contribute to the team's success on the field."
"Alanna is an experienced defender who brings both leadership and a winning mentality to our team," Angel City's sporting director Mark Parsons said. "Her international experience with Australia, coupled with her ability to play in multiple defensive positions, makes her a versatile addition to our roster. We look forward to seeing her contribute to the culture and success of Angel City."
The centre-back made 64 appearances during her City tenure and won the League Cup in 2022.
"Manchester has been my home for the past three and a half years and I am leaving with a lot of amazing memories," she wrote in a post on Instagram.
"I've had some real career highlights playing for this team and made some friends for life. I want to take this opportunity to thank all of those who supported me during my time here."