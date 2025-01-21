Open Extended Reactions

Alanna Kennedy has left Manchester City after more than three years at the club. Getty

Australia defender Alanna Kennedy has departed Manchester City, the Women's Super League (WSL) club confirmed on Tuesday.

In a now-deleted social media post, City had confirmed that the 30-year-old was moving to NWSL side Angel City after three and a half years in Manchester. The NWSL side later confirmed Kennedy had signed a one-year contract with an option to extend the deal through the 2026 season.

Kennedy was absent from City's mid-season training camp in Abu Dhabi and was not listed in the squad for the Manchester derby on Sunday -- that ended 4-2 to United -- sparking speculation over her future.

"I am really excited to join Angel City and return to the NWSL," Kennedy said in a statement. "I was inspired by the club's mission and purpose and I am looking forward to arriving in LA and meeting all my teammates. Equally, I am excited to get to work and contribute to the team's success on the field."

"Alanna is an experienced defender who brings both leadership and a winning mentality to our team," Angel City's sporting director Mark Parsons said. "Her international experience with Australia, coupled with her ability to play in multiple defensive positions, makes her a versatile addition to our roster. We look forward to seeing her contribute to the culture and success of Angel City."

The centre-back made 64 appearances during her City tenure and won the League Cup in 2022.

"Manchester has been my home for the past three and a half years and I am leaving with a lot of amazing memories," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

"I've had some real career highlights playing for this team and made some friends for life. I want to take this opportunity to thank all of those who supported me during my time here."