Transfer Talk: Madrid, Liverpool, Man Utd in race for Lukeba

The winter transfer window won't reopen in Europe for a while yet, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Lukeba tracked by Madrid, Liverpool, United

Several big clubs in Europe are tracking RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba, according to RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins.

Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester United are all believed to be interested in the 21-year-old, who is also reported to have agreed a new one-year contract extension with the Bundesliga club that will secure his future there until 2029.

Despite being set to sign fresh terms, Leipzig are thought to be braced to receive offers for him next summer. The highly rated France international is on the wishlist of multiple clubs, including Los Blancos as manager Carlo Ancelotti looks to reinforce his defence after landing Lukeba's compatriot Kylian Mbappé in the last transfer window.

Liverpool have also been linked with interest in strengthening at centre-back, and it looks as though Lukeba could be seen as a potential future successor to Virgil van Dijk amid ongoing discussions with the Reds captain over a new deal.

Lukeba has made eight appearances across all competitions this season, and as per The Athletic, there is a "substantial" release clause in his current deal -- thought to be north of €40 million.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are lining up a move for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, reports Mundo Deportivo. The Blaugrana are reportedly hopeful that the 23-year-old's relationship with manager Hansi Flick could help them in landing him on a free transfer, with his contract set to enter its final six months in January. The Canada international was previously linked with Real Madrid in the summer.

- Manchester City are at the front of the queue for Barcelona winger Raphinha, according to Team Talk. The Citizens are reported to be keeping tabs on the 27-year-old, who the Blaugrana are thought to be "reluctantly" willing to move on to help their current financial situation. The Brazil star also remains on the radar of Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

- Multiple clubs are watching the contract situation of Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, reports Calciomercato. The Serie A club are believed to be continuing talks to sign the 23-year-old to a contract extension, but it is said that Paris Saint-Germain as well as teams in the Premier League are willing to make a move to sign him if he doesn't pen a new deal at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

- Bayern Munich are confident of reaching an agreement with midfielder Joshua Kimmich over a new contract, says Fabrizio Romano. Negotiations are reported to be ongoing with the 29-year-old's representatives, with Kimmich "more open" to committing his future at the Allianz Arena. He was previously linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

- An offer worth £80m will be required for Tottenham Hotspur to be persuaded to part ways with right-back Pedro Porro, reports Football Insider. Manchester City are said to be keeping tabs on the 25-year-old, but the latest indicates that Spurs intend to ward off interest by placing a high valuation on his signature.