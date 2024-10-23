The "ESPN FC" crew laud Vinicius Junior after his hat trick inspires Real Madrid to a 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund having trailed 2-0 at halftime. (2:00)

Vinícius Júnior has made the declaration that he wants to stay at Real Madrid "forever" amid ongoing reports linking him with a move to Saudi Pro League.

The Brazil forward, who is the favourite to lift the Ballon d'Or award on Oct. 28, has been the subject of interest from Saudi clubs.

Sources told ESPN in August that Vinícius would wait until the end of this season before deciding whether to pursue a move away from Madrid.

However, after scoring a second-half hat trick in Madrid's 5-2 comeback victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday, he made clear his desire to remain at the club if possible.

"I'm still only 24," Vinícius said. "I want to stay here forever and contribute as much as possible to this team, which has given me everything since I arrived here."

The hat trick against Dortmund was his first in the Champions League, although Vinícius played down his heroics.

"[Real Madrid coach Carlo] Ancelotti told me to keep it up, that I can always do more," he said. "But we have to improve and play like this from the off, otherwise the coach won't be able to take it.

"This is our competition and we want to win it again."

Vinícius scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions last season for LaLiga champions Madrid, including his team's second goal when they won the Champions League final win against Dortmund in June.

Vinícius Júnior is the favourite to win this year's Ballon d'Or. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Lucas Vázquez, who captained Madrid on Tuesday, hailed Vinícius' latest showing.

"Vini Jr. had an unbelievable second half," Vázquez said. "It's one to show the kids so they understand how football should be played, with that intensity and the hunger to go after the goals. He's shown yet again that he's the most decisive player in the world, he had an unbelievable second half."

Madrid director Emilio Butragueño applauded Vinícius and compared him to Brazil legend Pelé.

Asked about Vinicius' third goal against Dortmund, the former Spain forward said: "It reminded me of Pele. It is a magnificent goal. The way he ran, the way he faked to dribble past the defender. A magnificent goal. For those of us that love football, it justifies you coming here to the Bernabéu [Stadium] and that a player can offer that play that provokes a lot of emotion, including admiration."

Meanwhile, Vinícius is looking forward to LaLiga's Clásico against Barcelona on Saturday.

Madrid are three points behind league leaders Barça.

"We're going all out," Vinícius said. "It's on home turf with our fans. We're going to fight for everything this season, as always."