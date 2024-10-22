Open Extended Reactions

Carlo Ancelotti praised Vinícius Júnior's "extraordinary character" and "energy" after the Ballon d'Or contender scored a second-half hat trick in Real Madrid's 5-2 Champions League comeback win over Borussia Dortmund.

Madrid trailed 0-2 at halftime at Santiago Bernabeu -- after Donyell Malen and Jamie Gittens scored for the visitors -- before goals from Antonio Rüdiger, Vinícius and Lucas Vázquez put the European champions in front.

Brazil international Vinicius scored two more goals to complete his hat trick and leave Madrid in a positive mood ahead of Saturday's Clásico against Barcelona.

"It's unusual for a player to have a second half like he did," Ancelotti said in his post-match news conference. "He played with energy and intensity, with extraordinary character."

Vinicius Junior scored three goals in the second half as Real Madrid turned boos into cheers with a comeback victory over Borussia Dortmund. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Vinicius' hat trick came less than a week before the winner of the 2024 men's Ballon d'Or will be confirmed at a ceremony in Paris.

"I think [Vinicius] will win it, but not because of what he did tonight," Ancelotti said. "It will be because of what he did last season. The three goals tonight will help him win the next Ballon d'Or!"

"We know that at home, with our fans, anything can happen," Vinicius told Movistar. "When we got to the dressing room [at halftime] we were very quiet, we just listened to the boss.. And he said one thing: if we score the first goal, we're going to come back. And we did it."

"It's something you feel sometimes on the pitch," goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois -- who made five saves in the game -- said. "I don't want to say that you feel the opponent's fear, but you feel that after the first goal, with the stadium, we'll score goals."

Ancelotti criticised his team's attitude in the first half, but said they had delivered "our best second half this season."

"We started the first half without much intensity," he said. "We were too timid. We can play with more energy, taking risks."

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo exited the match in the 85th minute with a muscle injury and he is doubtful to face Barcelona next Saturday.