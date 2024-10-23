Open Extended Reactions

Jack Wilshere has left his role as Arsenal's under-18s coach, joining Championship club Norwich City as a first-team coach in Johannes Hoff Thorup's backroom staff.

Wilshere, 32, has been in charge of the north London club's U18 side since July 2022 having made 197 senior appearances for the club during his injury-blighted playing career. ESPN reported last week that the former West Ham and Bournemouth midfielder was in advanced talks over the Norwich role.

"As everyone knows, Arsenal is and always will be part of who I am, and the club means so much to me. However, this opportunity has come at the right time to progress my coaching career within a first-team environment," Wilshere said of his move.

"When I met Ben [Knapper, Norwich's sporting director] and Johannes, I was really impressed by their vision and plans for the club. I've heard a lot about the environment around the club, and the facilities at the training centre are first class."

Knapper said: "We are delighted to welcome Jack to Norwich City. He is of course someone I know well, and his personality, knowledge and experience will all be huge assets for us.

"He has developed fantastically over the past couple of years, and we feel this is an exciting next step for both parties."

Knapper had worked at Arsenal as the club's loans manager before joining Norwich.

Jack Wilshere was on the touchline during Arsenal's UEFA Youth League game against Shakhtar Donestsk o n Tuesday. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Per Mertesacker, Arsenal's academy director, expressed his sadness at seeing Wilshere leave the club before wishing him well.

"Jack's development as a coach over the past two seasons has been really impressive," the former Germany defender said. "Jack has represented Arsenal in the best possible way, both as a player and in his role as an academy coach.

"Of course, we are all sad to see Jack leave, but we are so proud that we have played a positive part in his development into the next stage of his career as a young coach. We wish Jack and his family well at Norwich City, and his many friends here will be keeping in close contact with him as his journey in coaching continues."

Norwich are seventh in the Championship, seven points behind leaders Sunderland having played a game more.

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.