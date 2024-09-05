Transfer Talk: Madrid eye Nico Williams if Vinícius leaves

Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar discuss Gio Reyna's situation at Borussia Dortmund, with the USMNT player now staying at the club for another season in the Bundesliga. (1:51)

The transfer deadline may have passed across Europe's top five leagues but there is still business to be done this summer. And, with only four months until the January window opens, the rumour mill keeps on turning! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest, and you can check out our list of all the major done deals.

TOP STORY: Madrid eye Nico Williams as potential Vinícius replacement

Real Madrid aren't ruling out the departure of winger Vinícius Júnior, reports Sport.

The club are reported to feel that they can succeed without the 24-year-old after strengthening with the signing of Kylian Mbappé, and they could look to Athletic Club winger Nico Williams as his successor.

The 22-year-old was a standout performer for Spain at the European Championship and was linked with both Barcelona and Arsenal over the summer. Williams is believed to already be on the radar of the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy as a "possible replacement" for Vinícius Júnior, and they are confident that he would be able to adapt quickly as a strong fit for their forward line.

An offer worth €58 million would be enough to activate the release clause to sign him, though any move hinges on whether Los Blancos decide to part ways with the Brazil international, who remains contracted in Spain's capital until 2027.

Athletic Club's Nico Williams has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Al Nassr are keen on signing Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic, reports CBS Sports. The Saudi Pro League side are said to have made an offer for the 30-year-old on deadline day, and they are expected to resurface for him in January. Striker Cristiano Ronaldo is believed to be pushing for his side to sign the Croatia international.

- Multiple clubs are keeping close tabs on Génération Foot winger Amara Diouf, reports Sport. Barcelona are reported to be one of the sides interested in the 16-year-old Senegal under-17 international, who was a standout at the last U17 World Cup. He is set to be sidelined for some time after sustaining a knee injury that required surgery in the summer.

- A move for AC Milan midfielder Ismaël Bennacer is under consideration by Marseille, reports Calciomercato. The Ligue 1 club are reported to have identified the 26-year-old as a potential replacement for Jordan Veretout, who recently made the switch to Lyon. Bennacer has been out of favour in the Rossoneri's squad of late, having not played since being substituted in their 2-2 draw in Serie A against Torino last month.

- Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign free agent midfielder Yusuf Yazici, reports Football Insider. The 27-year-old has been without a club since his deal expired with Ligue 1 side Lille in the summer, and it is believed his representatives have offered him to multiple clubs in the Premier League. Galatasaray are said to be leading the race for his signature.

- Qatar Stars League side Al Gharafa are close to signing Al Rayyan striker Rodrigo, reports Foot Mercato. The 33-year-old, who joined the club from Leeds United, scored 12 goals while assisting another six in 23 matches last season, and he is expected to stay in Qatar as both sides look to reach an agreement over a deal quickly.