          NBA playoffs 2024: First-round news, schedule, scores and highlights

          play
          Stephen A. declares the Lakers-Nuggets series over (1:05)

          Stephen A. Smith doesn't believe the Lakers can beat the Nuggets after going down 0-2. (1:05)

          Apr 25, 2024, 01:58 AM

          The first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs are underway and expect plenty of drama after a memorable regular season.

          The Boston Celtics clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in March and have homecourt advantage through the entire postseason as they look to return to the Finals for the first time since 2022 and hang an NBA championship banner for the first time since 2008. Among the series in the East to watch will be the No. 2 seed New York Knicks, who will clash against reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the No. 7 seed Philadelphia 76ers.

          In the West, the defending champion Denver Nuggets are the 2-seed, behind the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, who are in the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets drew a high-profile matchup for the first round, taking on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

          After the play-in tournament, the 16-team NBA playoffs began with four games on April 20 and four more on April 21. Eight teams from each conference reach the first round and face off in a best-of-7 series to advance. All four rounds of the NBA playoffs are best-of-7, and teams are not reseeded after each round. The team with the better regular-season record in each series will have homecourt advantage for that series. All series are played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the team with the better record hosting Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 (if necessary).

          We'll have complete coverage of the NBA playoffs all the way through the 2024 NBA Finals, which tip off on June 6 on ABC and the ESPN app.

          EASTERN CONFERENCE

          Boston Celtics (1) tied with Miami Heat (8), 1-1

          Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94
          Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101
          Game 3: Saturday, April 27 at Miami, 6 p.m. ET (TNT)
          Game 4: Monday, April 29 at Miami
          Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 1 at Boston
          Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 3 at Miami
          Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 5 at Boston

          play
          2:22
          Heat make it rain with playoff-record 23 triples in Game 2 win

          The Heat torch the Celtics from beyond the arc, hitting 23 treys in a road win to even the series.

          New York Knicks (2) lead Philadelphia 76ers (7), 2-0

          Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104
          Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101
          Game 3: Thursday at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
          Game 4: Sunday, April 28 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)
          Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 30 at New York
          Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 2 at Philadelphia
          Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4 at New York (TNT)

          play
          0:30
          Maxey denied game-winning layup by Hartenstein

          Tyrese Maxey drives into the lane for a potential game-winner, but Isaiah Hartenstein comes up with a crucial block to keep the Knicks ahead.

          Milwaukee Bucks (3) tied with Indiana Pacers (6), 1-1

          Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94
          Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108
          Game 3: Friday at Indiana, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
          Game 4: Sunday, April 28 at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)
          Game 5: Tuesday, April 30 at Milwaukee
          Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 2 at Indiana
          Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4 at Milwaukee (TNT)

          play
          0:20
          Haliburton has the Pacers bench hyped after trey

          Tyrese Haliburton connects from distance and adds to the Pacers' lead to the delight of his teammates on the bench.

          Cleveland Cavaliers (4) lead Orlando Magic (5), 2-0

          Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83
          Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic, 86
          Game 3: Thursday at Orlando, 7 p.m. ET (NBA TV)
          Game 4: Saturday April 27 at Orlando, 1 p.m. ET (TNT)
          Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 30 at Cleveland
          Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 3 at Orlando
          Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 5 at Cleveland

          play
          1:39
          Donovan Mitchell's 23 points helps Cavs take 2-0 series lead

          Donovan Mitchell drops 23 points in the Cavaliers' Game 2 win over the Magic on Monday night.

          WESTERN CONFERENCE

          Oklahoma City Thunder (1) lead New Orleans Pelicans (8), 1-0

          Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92
          Game 2: Wednesday at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
          Game 3: Saturday, April 27 at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
          Game 4: Monday, April 29 at New Orleans
          Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 1 at Oklahoma City
          Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 3 at New Orleans
          Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 5 at Oklahoma City

          play
          1:01
          CJ McCollum's potential game-winner rattles out

          CJ McCollum's potential game-winning buzzer-beater rattles out as the Thunder take Game 1.

          Denver Nuggets (2) lead Los Angeles Lakers (7), 2-0

          Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
          Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99
          Game 3: Thursday at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)
          Game 4: Saturday, April 27 at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
          Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, April 29 at Denver
          Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 2 at Los Angeles
          Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4 at Denver (TNT)

          play
          1:45
          Jamal Murray hits Game 2 winner for the Nuggets

          Jamal Murray hits a step-back jumper over Anthony Davis as time expires to give the Nuggets a 2-0 series lead over the Lakers.

          Minnesota Timberwolves (3) lead Phoenix Suns (6), 2-0

          Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95
          Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93
          Game 3: Friday at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
          Game 4: Sunday, April 28 at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
          Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 30 at Minnesota
          Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 2 at Phoenix
          Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4 at Minnesota

          play
          1:00
          Timberwolves break game open with 11-0 run in 4th quarter

          The Timberwolves score 11 straight points in the fourth quarter to take control in Game 2 vs. the Suns.

          LA Clippers (4) tied with Dallas Mavericks (5), 1-1

          Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97
          Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93
          Game 3: Friday at Dallas, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
          Game 4: Sunday, April 28 at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
          Game 5: Wednesday, May 1 at Los Angeles
          Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 3 at Dallas
          Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 5 at Los Angeles

          play
          0:27
          Kyrie's behind-the-back dime finds Washington for a 3

          Kyrie Irving bounces a pass behind his back to P.J. Washington, who knocks down a trey from the corner.