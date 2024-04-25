NBA playoffs 2024: First-round news, schedule, scores and highlights

The first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs are underway and expect plenty of drama after a memorable regular season.
The Boston Celtics clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in March and have homecourt advantage through the entire postseason as they look to return to the Finals for the first time since 2022 and hang an NBA championship banner for the first time since 2008. Among the series in the East to watch will be the No. 2 seed New York Knicks, who will clash against reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the No. 7 seed Philadelphia 76ers.
In the West, the defending champion Denver Nuggets are the 2-seed, behind the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, who are in the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets drew a high-profile matchup for the first round, taking on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
After the play-in tournament, the 16-team NBA playoffs began with four games on April 20 and four more on April 21. Eight teams from each conference reach the first round and face off in a best-of-7 series to advance. All four rounds of the NBA playoffs are best-of-7, and teams are not reseeded after each round. The team with the better regular-season record in each series will have homecourt advantage for that series. All series are played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the team with the better record hosting Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 (if necessary).
We'll have complete coverage of the NBA playoffs all the way through the 2024 NBA Finals, which tip off on June 6 on ABC and the ESPN app.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Boston Celtics (1) tied with Miami Heat (8), 1-1
Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94
Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101
Game 3: Saturday, April 27 at Miami, 6 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 4: Monday, April 29 at Miami
Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 1 at Boston
Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 3 at Miami
Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 5 at Boston
The Heat torch the Celtics from beyond the arc, hitting 23 treys in a road win to even the series.
Jayson Tatum sparks Celtics to win over Heat, downplays fall
Sources: Heat's Butler (knee) expected to miss several weeks
Celtics set NBA record with 0 FT in reg. season loss to Bucks
New York Knicks (2) lead Philadelphia 76ers (7), 2-0
Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104
Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101
Game 3: Thursday at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 4: Sunday, April 28 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 30 at New York
Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 2 at Philadelphia
Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4 at New York (TNT)
Tyrese Maxey drives into the lane for a potential game-winner, but Isaiah Hartenstein comes up with a crucial block to keep the Knicks ahead.
Maxey fouled twice during chaotic Game 2 sequence, L2M report says
Embiid: 76ers 'are going to win this' despite 2-0 hole vs. Knicks
Milwaukee Bucks (3) tied with Indiana Pacers (6), 1-1
Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108
Game 3: Friday at Indiana, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 4: Sunday, April 28 at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 5: Tuesday, April 30 at Milwaukee
Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 2 at Indiana
Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4 at Milwaukee (TNT)
Tyrese Haliburton connects from distance and adds to the Pacers' lead to the delight of his teammates on the bench.
Tyrese Haliburton: Brother called racial slur by fan in Milwaukee
Collier: Game balls, Dame Time taunts and the budding Bucks-Pacers beef
Cleveland Cavaliers (4) lead Orlando Magic (5), 2-0
Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83
Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic, 86
Game 3: Thursday at Orlando, 7 p.m. ET (NBA TV)
Game 4: Saturday April 27 at Orlando, 1 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 30 at Cleveland
Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 3 at Orlando
Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 5 at Cleveland
Donovan Mitchell drops 23 points in the Cavaliers' Game 2 win over the Magic on Monday night.
Bontemps: How a 5-20 slump turned the Magic into one of the NBA's best surprises
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Oklahoma City Thunder (1) lead New Orleans Pelicans (8), 1-0
Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92
Game 2: Wednesday at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 3: Saturday, April 27 at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 4: Monday, April 29 at New Orleans
Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 1 at Oklahoma City
Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 3 at New Orleans
Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 5 at Oklahoma City
CJ McCollum's potential game-winning buzzer-beater rattles out as the Thunder take Game 1.
Denver Nuggets (2) lead Los Angeles Lakers (7), 2-0
Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99
Game 3: Thursday at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 4: Saturday, April 27 at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, April 29 at Denver
Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 2 at Los Angeles
Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4 at Denver (TNT)
Jamal Murray hits a step-back jumper over Anthony Davis as time expires to give the Nuggets a 2-0 series lead over the Lakers.
Lakers try to take positives from Game 2 collapse vs. Nuggets
Lakers' LeBron James sounds off on officiating and replay center
Minnesota Timberwolves (3) lead Phoenix Suns (6), 2-0
Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95
Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93
Game 3: Friday at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 4: Sunday, April 28 at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 30 at Minnesota
Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 2 at Phoenix
Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4 at Minnesota
The Timberwolves score 11 straight points in the fourth quarter to take control in Game 2 vs. the Suns.
Suns' big 3 look to bounce back at home after frustrating Game 2
Suns' Grayson Allen aggravates ankle injury vs. Timberwolves
MacMahon: Why do so many players have beef with Rudy Gobert?
LA Clippers (4) tied with Dallas Mavericks (5), 1-1
Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97
Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93
Game 3: Friday at Dallas, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 4: Sunday, April 28 at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 5: Wednesday, May 1 at Los Angeles
Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 3 at Dallas
Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 5 at Los Angeles
Kyrie Irving bounces a pass behind his back to P.J. Washington, who knocks down a trey from the corner.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard nets 15 in first game since March 31
Kawhi Leonard OK'd to play for Clippers' Game 2 tilt vs. Mavs
Pelton: What history can tell us about the future of the Mavericks-Clippers series
The moment that transformed Westbrook and the Clippers' title chase