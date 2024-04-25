NBA playoffs 2024: First-round news, schedule, scores and highlights

Stephen A. Smith doesn't believe the Lakers can beat the Nuggets after going down 0-2. (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

The first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs are underway and expect plenty of drama after a memorable regular season.

The Boston Celtics clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in March and have homecourt advantage through the entire postseason as they look to return to the Finals for the first time since 2022 and hang an NBA championship banner for the first time since 2008. Among the series in the East to watch will be the No. 2 seed New York Knicks, who will clash against reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the No. 7 seed Philadelphia 76ers.

In the West, the defending champion Denver Nuggets are the 2-seed, behind the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, who are in the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets drew a high-profile matchup for the first round, taking on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

After the play-in tournament, the 16-team NBA playoffs began with four games on April 20 and four more on April 21. Eight teams from each conference reach the first round and face off in a best-of-7 series to advance. All four rounds of the NBA playoffs are best-of-7, and teams are not reseeded after each round. The team with the better regular-season record in each series will have homecourt advantage for that series. All series are played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the team with the better record hosting Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 (if necessary).

We'll have complete coverage of the NBA playoffs all the way through the 2024 NBA Finals, which tip off on June 6 on ABC and the ESPN app.

MORE: Previewing all 16 playoff teams | Offseason guides for every team

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

Game 3: Saturday, April 27 at Miami, 6 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Monday, April 29 at Miami

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 1 at Boston

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 3 at Miami

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 5 at Boston

play 2:22 Heat make it rain with playoff-record 23 triples in Game 2 win The Heat torch the Celtics from beyond the arc, hitting 23 treys in a road win to even the series.

Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

Game 3: Thursday at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Sunday, April 28 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 30 at New York

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 2 at Philadelphia

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4 at New York (TNT)

play 0:30 Maxey denied game-winning layup by Hartenstein Tyrese Maxey drives into the lane for a potential game-winner, but Isaiah Hartenstein comes up with a crucial block to keep the Knicks ahead.

Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

Game 3: Friday at Indiana, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4: Sunday, April 28 at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30 at Milwaukee

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 2 at Indiana

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4 at Milwaukee (TNT)

play 0:20 Haliburton has the Pacers bench hyped after trey Tyrese Haliburton connects from distance and adds to the Pacers' lead to the delight of his teammates on the bench.

Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic, 86

Game 3: Thursday at Orlando, 7 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Game 4: Saturday April 27 at Orlando, 1 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 30 at Cleveland

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 3 at Orlando

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 5 at Cleveland

play 1:39 Donovan Mitchell's 23 points helps Cavs take 2-0 series lead Donovan Mitchell drops 23 points in the Cavaliers' Game 2 win over the Magic on Monday night.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

Game 2: Wednesday at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Saturday, April 27 at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Monday, April 29 at New Orleans

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 1 at Oklahoma City

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 3 at New Orleans

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 5 at Oklahoma City

play 1:01 CJ McCollum's potential game-winner rattles out CJ McCollum's potential game-winning buzzer-beater rattles out as the Thunder take Game 1.

Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

Game 3: Thursday at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Saturday, April 27 at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, April 29 at Denver

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 2 at Los Angeles

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4 at Denver (TNT)

play 1:45 Jamal Murray hits Game 2 winner for the Nuggets Jamal Murray hits a step-back jumper over Anthony Davis as time expires to give the Nuggets a 2-0 series lead over the Lakers.

Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

Game 3: Friday at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4: Sunday, April 28 at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 30 at Minnesota

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 2 at Phoenix

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4 at Minnesota

play 1:00 Timberwolves break game open with 11-0 run in 4th quarter The Timberwolves score 11 straight points in the fourth quarter to take control in Game 2 vs. the Suns.

Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

Game 3: Friday at Dallas, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4: Sunday, April 28 at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 5: Wednesday, May 1 at Los Angeles

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 3 at Dallas

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 5 at Los Angeles