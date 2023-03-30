Star Indian badminton players PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth won their respective first round matches in the Madrid Masters Badminton on Wednesday.

But the doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty withdrew from the tournament after an injury to the former.

Double Olympic medallist and former world champion Sindhu made short work of Switzerland's Jenjira Stadelmann 21-10, 21-4 while World Championship silver medallist Srikanth defeated Sitthikom Thammassin of Thailand 21-11, 25-27, 23-21 in his round of 32 match.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag were up against Japanese pair Ayato Endo and Yuta Takei, only three days after winning the Swiss Open title, in their round of 32 match. They withdrew following what looked like a knee injury to Satwiksairaj who was seen speaking to the officials and drawing their attention to his left knee. It was during the break of the first game and the Indian pair were trailing 9-11.

Meanwhile, Aakarshi Kashyap defeated sixth seed Michelle Li of Canada 12-21, 21-15, 21-18 in her first round match. Ashmita Chaliha beat Leonice Huet of France 21-12, 22-20.

The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost their first round contest against Japan's Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto.

In another men's singles match, B Sai Praneeth beat Jan Louda 21-16, 18-21, 21-12. Priyanshu Rajawat won his men's singles match against Victor Svendsen 18-21, 21-16, 21-11 and Kiran George beat compatriot Mithun Manjunath 21-16, 21-14.