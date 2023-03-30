PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth moved into the quarterfinals of the 2023 Madrid Spain Masters badminton tournament with straight game wins in Madrid on Thursday.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, dispatched Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia 21-16 21-14 in a little over half an hour to enter her first quarterfinal in 2023. World no. 21 Srikanth, meanwhile, pulled off a 21-15 21-12 second round win over compatriot B Sai Praneeth.

Second seed Sindhu had been struggling for form this season since returning to action following a long injury lay off. This was the first time in 2023 that the 27-year-old former world champion moved past the second round. Sindhu, who dropped out of the top 10 for the first time since November 2016, will take on 25-year-old Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the last eight stage of the Super 300 tournament.

Srikanth, seeded fifth, has a tough contest ahead of him as the former world No. 1 is pitted against top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the quarterfinals. Nishimoto was handed a walkover by France's Arnaud Merkle in their second-round contest.

Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat exited from the men's singles event after suffering second round defeats. While George went down to Denmark's Magnus Johannesen 17-21 12-21 in 31 minutes, Rajat was outplayed 14-21 15-21 by eight seed Toma Junior Popov of France.

Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Malvika Bansod and Sameer Verma will play their second round matches later in the day The men's and women's doubles pair of MR Arjun - Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy - Arathi Sara Sunil will also be in action.