PV Sindhu set up a mouth-watering semifinal clash with Carolina Marin at the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament, showing glimpses of her old self in a comfortable win over Supanida Katethong on Friday.

Sindhu, who has endured a troubled season since her return from a five-month injury layoff, displayed terrific retrieving skills and net play to win 21-19 21-12 in 47 minutes and make it to a second semifinal in two weeks. She had reached the semifinals at Arctic Open Super 500 last week in Finland.

Up next, she will face a familiar rival in Carolina Marin, who pulled off a superb comeback win against Tai Tzu Ying 19-21, 21-15, 21-18. The two have played each other 15 times, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 10-5.

The Denmark Open, like most of her season, hadn't been exactly smooth sailing for Sindhu till the quarterfinal. She took three games to beat world no 28 Kristy Gilmour in the first round and was involved in a see-saw battle against world no 7 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the second.