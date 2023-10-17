UAAP Season 86 Week 2 Power Rankings: NU proves to be more than just a dark horse

Open Extended Reactions

We're through two weeks now in UAAP Season 86 and, while the UP Fighting Maroons remain top of the class, it now gets its toughest test yet in the form of back-to-back matchups against the La Salle Green Archers and Ateneo Blue Eagles.

The NU Bulldogs continue its transformation from dark horse to legitimate contender and now turns its attention to resurgent Adamson Soaring Falcons. Don't look now, but here come the UE Red Warriors and FEU Tamaraws, while the winless UST Growling Tigers begins to become desperate.

Intense action will continue, without a doubt, but as of right now, how do we feel about our eight teams?

1. UP Fighting Maroons (5-0)

UP is far from satisfied, despite its fourth-straight win, as it almost fell victim to an FEU upset. Thanks defending MVP Malick Diouf and contributions from newcomers Francis Lopez and Janjan Felicilda, UP eked out an overtime win that matched the school's best start since 1997.

That record didn't take long to get broken, either, as just three days later, the Fighting Maroons -- in their words -- "bounced back" by blasting hapless UST by 31 points. At 5-0, this is now the best start for the maroon-and-green in the Final Four era. If that's a bounce back game for State U, opponents better watch out even more when they consistently turn in their A-game.

2. NU Bulldogs (4-1)

For two seasons now, head coach Jeff Napa's refrain has been that National U hopes to join the so-called "big boys" -- traditional powerhouses such as Ateneo and La Salle. Well, there's no doubt about it now: Napa and his squad have joined the club as they now own victories against both the Blue Eagles and Green Archers.

If the Bulldogs take care of business against UE and Adamson, they'll finish the first round top two in the standings for the second straight season. Casual fans will have to get used to Napa's tough, versatile, and dogged crew. Indeed, they've been welcomed into the "big boys'" club -- and they're there to stay.

3. Adamson Soaring Falcons (3-2)

Adamson isn't just keeping afloat without lead guard Jerom Lastimosa, it is well inside the playoff picture. Winners of two games in a row, head coach Nash Racela's squad can keep the pressure on UP and National U by stopping hard-charging FEU. After that, a duel with the Bulldogs awaits.

If the Falcons keep soaring to end Round 1 before the best collegiate point guard's probable return in Round 2? Well, that just makes this season even more interesting!

4. FEU Tamaraws (1-4)

Don't let FEU's one-win record fool you; it has been one of the more competitive teams in the tournament. Several of their games only got away from them late -- including an overtime loss to UP -- as they're clearly still adjusting to new head coach Denok Miranda.

All finally clicked for the Tamaraws in their last game as they scored a convincing win over defending champion Ateneo. L-Jay Gonzales stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. It's long been said that the green-and-gold will go wherever Gonzales takes it -- and this may be the season that the graduating guard lives up to all his Russell Westbrook comparisons.

5. La Salle Green Archers (3-2)

La Salle is 0-for-2 now against fellow Final Four contenders, falling to Ateneo last week and National U in their most recent outing. Head coach Topex Robinson's team has shown both the capability and confidence to stand as not only a playoff hopeful, but a championship contestant. The problem is that it's only been in spurts.

The good news is that the Green Archers won't have to wait long for another shot to send a statement as they face UP. Deal the first defeat to the erstwhile seemingly invincible Fighting Maroons, and the green-and-white will be riding a jetpack right back up to the top in these power rankings.

6. Ateneo Blue Eagles (2-3)

Ateneo's slow start is part of the development process for Tab Baldwin's young team. UAAP Media Bureau

Five games into its title defense and Ateneo has a losing record. It was expected for head coach Tab Baldwin to start the season still navigating the absence of Ange Kouame, Dave Ildefonso, Forthsky Padrigao, and BJ Andrade. What has been surprising, however, is how they've been quite toothless, especially in the endgame, against teams like the Soaring Falcons and Tamaraws.

Still, the rallying cry remains to be development for the young Blue Eagles -- and a turning point may very well be in the offing if they don't let up against UST and then take down modern-day rival UP.

7. UE Red Warriors (2-3)

UE continues to compete in head coach Jack Santiago's third year at the helm. With Noy Remogat showing the way and first-year players Jack Cruz-Dumont and Precious Momowei busting out, the Red Warriors remain a tough out for just about anybody. The challenge also remains, though, of how the Red Warriors can turn competing into contending.

8. UST Growling Tigers (0-5)

Looks like UST is headed toward yet another forgettable season. All is not lost even after a 31-point drubbing at the hands of UP, however, as returning head coach Pido Jarencio is already working his magic in getting the best out of players like of Migs Pangilinan and Echo Laure.

It's difficult to ask for even more patience from Growling Tigers fans who've long been tired of seeing their once-storied program trudge through darkness. At the same time, it shouldn't be difficult to understand that Alfrancis Chua and San Miguel Corp. are already standing in the light at the end of the tunnel.