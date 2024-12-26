Hoops and Hope: Defining moments of Philippine basketball in 2024

Open Extended Reactions

In life, they say that when you truly love something, you embrace it wholeheartedly. No matter how much patience and hard work it demands, you keep going because of that love -- and you're willing to give it countless chances. Philippine basketball in 2024 proved this sentiment perfectly: Trust the process, and in time, you'll reap the rewards.

This year has been a testament to the unwavering passion and resilience of Filipino basketball, shining brightly on both local and international stages. From Gilas Pilipinas' hard-fought battles against powerhouse countries to the unforgettable drama of the PBA, and to the epic finals rematch in UAAP Season 87. Each game reminded us why this sport holds such a special place in our hearts.

Let's take a look at some of the top moments that defined a wonderful year of Philippine basketball.

Gilas Pilipinas vs Latvia (FIBA OQT)

Gilas stunned Latvia -- and even themselves -- when they beat the sixth-ranked country in the world during the summer's Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Courtesy of FIBA

For years, Filipino basketball fans have longed for a consistent and competitive Gilas Pilipinas program, tired of settling for "moral victories." Under the leadership of Tim Cone, the team began to turn the corner last year when they ended a 64-year gold medal drought at the 2023 Asian Games. The next challenge was clear: Could this success carry over to a tougher competition, like the Olympic Qualifying Tournament?

The answer came in resounding fashion as Gilas stunned the sixth-ranked Latvia on their own home soil and showcased a newfound strength and unity. What set this version of Gilas apart was their ability to compete physically, with Kai Sotto and June Mar Fajardo dominating the paint against the much-taller Latvian frontcourt.

However, the true difference-maker for Gilas was the presence of naturalized player Justin Brownlee. He put up a near triple-double performance with 26 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. But the defining moment came in the fourth quarter, when Brownlee delivered a clutch 4-point play that extended Gilas' lead and gave all the Filipinos who pulled an all-nighter a wide smile before they slept.

Gilas Pilipinas vs New Zealand (FIBA ACQ Window 2)

Kai Sotto led Gilas in a historic win over New Zealand during the Asia Cup Qualifiers. Courtesy of FIBA

With renewed confidence after their stint in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Gilas faced another formidable challenge against their Asian and Oceania rival that started with a crucial matchup against New Zealand. A victory over the Tall Blacks would be historic, as Gilas had never beaten them in a FIBA-sanctioned game.

Kai Sotto rose to the occasion -- both literally and figuratively -- with his best performance in a Philippines jersey. He delivered an impressive all-around game, tallying 19 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, and led Gilas to victory in front of thousands of supporters at the Mall of Asia Arena.

This victory became the icing on the cake, as the win secured Gilas' qualification for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup. Remaining unbeaten across two windows, they followed up their win over New Zealand with another dominant performance against Hong Kong.

Meralco vs San Miguel (PBA Philippine Cup Finals, Game 6)

Since Meralco took over the Sta. Lucia franchise in 2010, the team has longed for a championship. In recent years, they've come close, making it to the Governors' Cup finals four times in five seasons. However, every attempt ended in defeat, with Brownlee and Ginebra standing in their way and denying them the title each time.

This season marked a new chapter for Meralco, as they found themselves in the finals of the All-Filipino Conference, facing a new and dominant opponent in San Miguel. The Beermen have long been a powerhouse in this conference, winning multiple championships during their Fab Five years, but Meralco entered the series with renewed confidence, knowing this was their chance to rewrite history.

In Game 6, with the chance to close out the series, Meralco came out strong, building a double-digit lead by halftime. However, San Miguel, true to their form, mounted a fierce comeback, making it anyone's game in the final moments. With just 5.7 seconds remaining and Meralco clinging to a 78-75 lead, June Mar Fajardo hit an improbable fadeaway 3-pointer to tie the game.

But Meralco wasn't ready to let history slip away. Chris Newsome, with ice in his veins, responded with a clutch midrange jumper, securing the victory and giving himself, Cliff Hodge, and the entire Meralco squad their first-ever championship in franchise history. It was a moment of triumph, a culmination of years of hard work and determination.

Ginebra vs Meralco (PBA Governors' Cup Quarterfinals, Game 2)

PBA fans have been treated to thrilling Ginebra-Meralco showdowns over the years. While it's fair to say that Ginebra has largely dominated this rivalry, Meralco finally broke through by securing their first-ever championship -- a journey that included a significant triumph over the crowd favorites in the Philippine Cup semifinals.

In this Governors' Cup quarterfinal matchup, Meralco entered as the higher-seeded team and looked poised to extend their newfound success. However, Ginebra, true to their "Never Say Die" mantra, defied expectations yet again, and proved that the road to a Governors' Cup championship still runs through them.

Ginebra took Game 1 of the best-of-five series, but Meralco bounced back with resilience in Game 2, controlling most of the contest. Yet, when the game hung in the balance, Brownlee delivered another signature moment. With Meralco clinging to a 103-101 lead and just 22 seconds remaining in regulation, Brownlee came up clutch. First, he denied Allen Durham with a crucial block, then sank a tough step-back triple over the same import -- evoking memories of his iconic buzzer-beater in 2016 that ended Ginebra's eight-year title drought.

Once again, Brownlee proved why he's considered one of the most clutch players in PBA history, solidifying Ginebra's dominance in this storied rivalry.

UP vs DLSU (UAAP Season 87 Finals Game 3)

Game 3 of the UAAP Season 87 finals set attendance records and showcased the hype around the storied rivalry between DLSU and UP. Courtesy of the UAAP

The long-awaited DLSU vs. UP rematch unfolded in front of a record-breaking crowd of 25,248 at the Araneta Coliseum. The game lived up to the hype, with both teams exchanging runs in the second half. When UP pushed their lead to 14 late in the third quarter, DLSU fought back fiercely in the fourth, tying the game and setting up a dramatic finish.

The pivotal moment came when Francis Lopez, who had missed crucial free throws in their Game 2 loss, redeemed himself with a booming 3-pointer to extend UP's lead to four in the final minutes.

With that, UP finally avenged their back-to-back runner-up finishes in consecutive seasons, and captured their second title in four years under head coach Goldwin Monteverde. The victory was a testament to their resilience and growth as a program, culminating in a championship that had been years in the making.