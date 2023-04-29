        <
          2023 NBA playoffs: Second-round series, Finals, MVP odds

          Jimmy Butler looks to stay hot after leading the Heat over Milwaukee in Round 1. Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
          2:00 PM GMT
          • ESPN staff

          As the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs winds down with the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings headed to a Sunday Game 7 and the Los Angeles Lakers having beaten the Memphis Grizzlies and awaiting their next opponent, the second round tips off Saturday with the Phoenix Suns playing at the Denver Nuggets.

          Here are all of the series odds, championship odds and MVP odds as the playoffs trek on.

          All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and will be updated at the end of each night's games.

          NBA first-round series odds

          Sacramento Kings (+600) vs. Golden State Warriors (-900)

          Series tied 3-3

          NBA second-round series odds

          Denver Nuggets (+105) vs. Phoenix Suns (-125)

          Boston Celtics (-300) at Philadelphia 76ers (+240)

          New York Knicks (-160) vs. Miami Heat (+135)

          NBA championship odds

          NBA Finals MVP odds