D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, take 10 is here now. After nine games of the 2024 FIDE World Championships where we haven't been able to split either reigning champion or young(est ever) challenger, with the scores level at 4.5 - 4.5 can Saturday bring about a change? Here's where things our: recapped and looked forward to in our State of Play.

The game starts, as all the others have, at 2.30 PM IST (5 PM Singapore local time) and we will be here with all the updates in our live blog right below this.

Game 9 was one of extreme accuracy. Neither Ding nor Gukesh made a mistake, both playing at 99% accuracy as per the computer engines, and that meant only one result was ever going to be possible: and that's what happened. It was the sixth consecutive draw and there's a feeling in certain quarters that it's becoming way too much. Bored games, anyone?

With Ding not taking many risks with white, but Gukesh seemingly a little desperate to avoid too many draws - perhaps thinking about the tiebreakers, which will be in much faster formats (Rapid and Blitz), where Ding has a distinct upper hand -- the tie is poised at a knife's edge. A slip-up here could be enough to end dreams of victory, but on the flipside the potential advantage gained with that bit of extra risk could be enough to carry you over the line. Will either Ding Liren or Dommaraju Gukesh choose to exercise it? Or will caution be the name of the game again? Well you can find out right here.

The live blog for Gukesh vs Ding Liren, game 10 of the 2024 FIDE World Championship will appear below: