Ding Liren vs D Gukesh has landed on the final stretch, and they are both tied on 6.5 points each. Game 14 of the 14-game FIDE 2024 World Championship starts today at 2.30 PM IST and this live blog will have you covered from start to what could be a decisive finish.

It's a winner take all contest, in which Ding has the distinct advantage of starting with white, and the knowledge that he is - on paper - the far superior player in rapid and blitz chess, the tie-breaker format in case this game was to end as a draw. Through this game, until game 12, we saw Ding happy to play for a safe draw with white and it will be interesting to see if he continues that strategy, especially after his superb defence dealt a confidence-hitting blow against a rampant Gukesh yesterday in game 13. Besides Ding's proactivity in game 12 was too much for his young challenger, so the reigning champion could be tempted to go a bit more aggressive today.

Gukesh, meanwhile, is best when on the front foot, and considering his disadvantage in the tie-breaker format, that could very well be his best bet of dislodging Ding from the throne. His opening prep through the match has been excellent -- as was in sharp evidence yesterday -- and it will take something very special from Ding to throw him off his game today.

You can find out whether either Gukesh or Ding will take a decisive win today, or if we will see speed chess tiebreakers to decide who the chess World Champion is right here on our live blog: