FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2024: Carlsen announces shock withdrawal; Arjun, Harika, Humpy among leaders after Day 2

Magnus Carlsen has announced a shock withdrawal from the World Rapid & Blitz Championships in New York, over a dress code tussle with FIDE. The five-time world champion was hit with a $200 fine after round 7 for wearing jeans, and despite offering to change for the final day, refused to change his attire for round 9, thus leading to his not being paired for that round, and subsequent withdrawal.

As for the on-board action, Volodar Murzin continued his surprise lead of the Open championship, and is joined by Arjun Erigaisi, Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Alexander Grischuk with a score of 7 after nine rounds. Harika Dronavalli, and Koneru Humpy, meanwhile rocketed to the lead of the Women's division alongside Ju Wenjun with scores of 6.5 after eight rounds.

Carlsen withdraws after dress-code violation

Carlsen, who hadn't been enjoying the best of tournaments, began the day by beating 15-year-old IM Brewington Hardaway (who completed the GM requirements during the tournament and became the first African-American GM in the U.S after 25 years, following GM Maurice Ashley). In round 7, Carlsen narrowly escaped a loss to Daniel Dardha, but followed it up with a win in round 8 over Aryan Tari. His decision to refuse to comply with the dress code meant he was not paired for round 9, and he later announced his withdrawal on the Take Take Take podcast - stating he would leave for 'somewhere with better weather'.

Speaking to Norwegian broadcasting channel NRK, Carlsen outlined his reasoning, saying "I am pretty tired of FIDE, so I want no more of this. I don't want anything to do with them. I am sorry to everyone at home, maybe it's a stupid principle, but I don't think it's any fun. I said I don't want to bother changing now, but I can change until tomorrow, that's fine. But they didn't want to compromise. I've reached a point where I am pretty upset with FIDE, so I didn't want to either. Then that's how it goes."

Meanwhile, FIDE responded to Carlsen's withdrawal with the following statement:

"FIDE regulations for the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, including the dress code, are designed to ensure professionalism and fairness for all participants."

"Today, Mr. Magnus Carlsen breached the dress code by wearing jeans, which are explicitly prohibited under long-standing regulations for this event. The Chief Arbiter informed Mr. Carlsen of the breach, issued a $200 fine, and requested that he change his attire. Unfortunately, Mr. Carlsen declined, and as a result, he was not paired for round nine. This decision was made impartially and applies equally to all players."

"Earlier in the day, another participant, Mr. Ian Nepomniachtchi, was also fined for breaching the dress code by wearing sports shoes. However, Mr. Nepomniachtchi complied, changed into approved attire, and continued to play in the tournament."

"The dress code regulations are drafted by members of the FIDE Athletes Commission, which is composed of professional players and experts. These rules have been in place for years and are well-known to all participants and are communicated to them ahead of each event. FIDE has also ensured that the players' accommodation is within a short walking distance from the playing venue, making adherence to the rules more convenient."

"FIDE remains committed to promoting chess and its values, including respect for the rules that all participants agree to follow."

Arjun Erigaisi, Harika Dronavalli and Koneru Humpy rise to top of standings

Arjun Erigaisi. Photo by Dipayan Bose/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Indian interest in the competition saw Arjun Erigaisi 'lead' the Open championships after Day 2 with a score of 7/9 - alongside Murzin, Duda and Grischuk. However, tie-breaker criteria meant he's officially third in the standings. Arjun achieved his lead after defeating Ray Robson with black in round 6, then grabbing a draw against fellow leader Murzin in round 7. The Indian GM's fortune with black continued, as he defeated Shant Sargsyan in round 8 and followed it up with another draw with white against fellow contender Duda, to share the lead after Day 2.

Meanwhile, R Praggnandhaa (26th) and Raunak Sadhwani (15th) remained in striking distance of the leaders, with both on 6 points.

Harika Dronavalli rose to lead the women's championship with 6.5 points after eight rounds (second to Ju Wenjun on tie-breakers) with an impressive streak of results towards the end of the day. Harika beat both Zhu Chen and Lei Tingjie in the last two rounds of the day, adding to her two draws from earlier in the day. Humpy was the star of the day, registering four wins on the trot (including one over compatriot Vantika Agrawal) to join Wenjun and Harika at the top of the standings.

Divya Deshmukh remains in contention with 5 points (24th in the standings), while R Vaishali is 31st with 4.5 points after round 8.

Schedule - Rapid

Timings in IST December 27

12.30 AM: Round 1

1.50 AM: Round 2

3.10 AM: Round 3

4.30 AM: Round 4

5.50 AM: Round 5

December 28 Rounds 6, 7, 8, 9 in the same time slots as above (excluding the 5.50 AM one.)

December 29 Rounds 10, 11, 12, 13 in the same time slots as above.

Schedule - Blitz

December 31

12.30 AM: Round 1

1.00 AM: Round 2

1.30 AM: Round 3

2.00 AM: Round 4

2.30 AM: Round 5

3.00 AM: Round 6

3.30 AM: Round 7

4.00 AM: Round 8

4.30 AM: Round 9

5.00 AM: Round 10

5.30 AM: Round 11

6.00 AM: Round 12

6.30 AM: Round 13

January 1

• 12.30 AM: Quarterfinals

• 2.00 AM: Semifinals

• 3.30 AM: Final

Livestream

The tournament will be livestreamed on the official FIDE YouTube channel.