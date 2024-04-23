Open Extended Reactions

Spring practices turned into spring scrambles around much of college football in recent weeks.

After a delayed and frenzied end to the college coaching cycle, the spring workouts arrived with a distinct degree of suddenness. Coaches hired in January and February, such as Alabama's Kalen DeBoer, barely had a chance to pause before they were on the practice field with their teams.

"You can have a 30-, 60-, 90-day plan, but that plan starts at the beginning of December," DeBoer told me. "If you get hired in the middle of January, you're already 45 days into it, technically. Man, it gets crunched in a big way. The amount of time before spring practices is on you real fast, and all of a sudden, here we are."

DeBoer and the Crimson Tide completed the spring session April 13, leaving with some answers but also questions about what will be a highly scrutinized first season following Nick Saban's retirement. Other notable national teams also went through the spring with significant areas to address, whether it was an individual unit or position group, or the entire squad.

I explored six pressing questions around college football and reached out to some of the key figures as spring practice winds down.

