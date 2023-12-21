Open Extended Reactions

As the early signing period is all but wrapped up and the top players from the class of 2024 have made their final decisions, it's time to look ahead to 2025's top prospects.

These players will have more complete junior season evaluations, and we'll update the 2025 player rankings in January, but for now, we can provide reasonable comparisons for the top players at each position.

There can be a multitude of reasons why comparisons between players are made -- measurables, skill sets or just simple body movements. These assessments are made to give an idea of what prospects might look like at the next level and what their early impact could be.

Here's a look at the top positional prospects in the 2025 class and who we compare them with:

Quarterback

Bryce Underwood

ESPN Junior 300 ranking: 1

Comparison: Bo Nix, Oregon