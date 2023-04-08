Penn State recruiting has been picking up momentum since March, and Nittany Lions coaches added to that success Friday with a commitment from ESPN 300 athlete Quinton Martin.

Martin, the No. 27 prospect overall in the class of 2024 according to ESPN's rankings, is an in-state recruit out of Belle Vernon High School in Pennsylvania.

Martin (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) is listed as an athlete, but he was recruited as a running back.

Penn State coaches have had quite a bit of success recruiting running backs as of late, as they signed Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen in the 2023 class. Singleton led the team in rushing this past season as a true freshman with 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns. Allen was second on the team with 867 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Adding Martin will only bolster the running back room and give the staff even more depth at a position that has become a strength of the offense.

Martin gives Penn State seven total commitments in the 2024 class. He's joined by ESPN 300 offensive tackle Cooper Cousins, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound in-state recruit ranked No. 83 overall by ESPN.