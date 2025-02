Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame is finalizing a deal to hire Detroit Lions director of scouting advancement Mike Martin as the school's new general manager, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Martin was part of Detroit's front office staff that helped rebuild the Lions' roster. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is pulling Martin away from Detroit to bring an NFL model to South Bend.

Martin replaces Chad Bowden, who left to become USC's general manager last month.