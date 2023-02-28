Oklahoma lost the No. 1 ranking for the first time in nearly two years after a 4-3 loss to Baylor on Feb. 19, falling to No. 2. The Sooners regained it this week after a statement win over UCLA.

The Sooners, seeking to become only the second team in NCAA softball history to three-peat as Women's College World Series champions, blew out the Bruins 14-0 on Sunday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

Here are the schools ranked in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll:

1. Oklahoma, 13-1 (25 first-place votes)

2. UCLA, 17-1

3. Oklahoma State, 13-1

4. Clemson, 15-1

5. Florida State, 15-3

6. Tennessee, 11-1

7. Arkansas, 13-3

8. Stanford, 14-2

9. Alabama, 11-3

10. Florida, 11-3

11. Texas, 11-2-1

12. Washington, 13-3

13. Virginia Tech, 11-4

14. Duke, 13-3

15. LSU, 15-1

T-16. Georgia, 12-4

T-16. Kentucky, 10-3-1

18. Arizona, 10-5

19. Baylor, 13-1

20. Oregon, 12-3

21. Auburn, 15-1

22. Northwestern, 6-6

23. Missouri, 12-4

24. Louisiana, 9-6

25. Texas A&M, 11-4

Key game last week: Oklahoma 14, UCLA 0. In a matchup of No. 2 vs. No. 1, the Sooners scored six runs with two outs in the second inning thanks to home runs by Alyssa Brito, Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings and Haley Lee. OU-UCLA has become one of the sport's marquee rivalries, with five of their last seven matchups dating back to 2019 being at the WCWS.

Marquee game to watch: Texas A&M-Baylor (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET). Baylor has outscored opponents 101-32 during its 13-1 start. The Aggies, meanwhile, have four starters who are hitting at least .350 -- and each of them has an OPS above 1.080.

Player to watch: Sydney McKinney, Wichita State. A fifth-year senior, McKinney is seeking her second straight batting title. A year after leading all Division I hitters with a .522 average, she is hitting .708 and has a hit in each of Wichita State's 15 games this season.

Play of the week: Louisiana center fielder Mihyia Davis dove headfirst into the wall to make a spectacular catch against LSU.