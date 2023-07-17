Australia's state of Victoria will not host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, citing cost overruns, state Premier Dan Andrews said on Tuesday.

Victoria's withdrawal places the future of the quadrennial Games under doubt given the challenge of finding replacement hosts three years out from the event.

Andrews said the cost of the Games could blow out to more than $[AU]7 billion ($4.77 billion) from a budgeted $[AU]2.6 billion.

"What's become clear is that the cost of hosting these Games in 2026 is not the $2.6 billion which was budgeted," he said. "It is, in fact, at least $6 billion, and could be as high as $7 billion.

"I will not take money out of hospitals and schools in order to fund an event that is three times the cost [which] was estimated and budgeted for last year. In terms of where we go to from here, the Games will not proceed in Victoria in 2026."

The Games were to be held across regional Victoria, with Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, Gippsland and Shepparton all staging different sports.

No other countries outside Australia bid for the 2026 Games.