Mark Cavendish reflects on his career after his final Tour de France.

British cyclist Mark Cavendish is set to compete in his final professional race at the two-day Tour de France Criterium in early November, race organisers have said.

Cavendish, 39, nicknamed the "Manx Missile", amassed 165 victories, including a record 35 stage wins at the Tour de France, and has not competed since achieving that milestone in July.