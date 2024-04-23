NBA playoffs betting: Four bets for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

We have three playoff games on Tuesday's NBA slate. The game I'm most looking forward to is Game 2 between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers. Dallas needs to make adjustments in order to bounce back. The Mavericks cannot settle for 3s, and I'd like to see Josh Green and Dereck Lively II play more minutes. Let's get to it with bets I like from this game.

Luka Doncic over 2.5 1st quarter rebounds. Doncic has cleared this line in four of his past five games. Over that time frame, he has averaged 9.8 rebounds per game. As the best rebounder for the Mavericks, I'm sure Doncic and the rest of the team will come out aggressive after looking flat in Game 1.

Patrick Beverley over 9.5 assists and rebounds. Beverley has cleared this line in four of his past five games, including Game 1. In that span, he has averaged 8.2 potential assists and 9.6 rebound chances per game. Known for his hustle, and with Giannis Antetokounmpo dealing with a left calf strain, the Bucks need everyone to step up. It's also worth mentioning that Beverley has cleared this line in seven out of nine games this season when he has played 29 or more minutes.

Rudy Gobert over 28.5 points, rebounds and assists. Gobert has cleared this line in five consecutive games. Although he has averaged only 8.2 field goal attempts per game, he has averaged 26.3 rebound chances and 2.8 potential assists per game over that time frame. Gobert was a huge difference-maker for the Timberwolves in Game 1 as Minnesota dominated the boards. The Suns will make adjustments in Game 2, but so will the Timberwolves.

T.J. McConnell over 10.5 points. McConnell has been productive off the bench and has cleared this line in four of his past five games, averaging 20.1 minutes and 13.0 field goal attempts. The Bucks continue to be a favorable matchup for point guards, as Milwaukee ranks 28th in points allowed per game to the position.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET.

Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves

7:30 p.m., Target Center, Minneapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 49-33 (37-44-1)

Timberwolves: 56-26 (40-39-3)

Line: Timberwolves (-3.5) Total: 211.5

Money Line: Suns (+125), Timberwolves (-145)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 4.5, straight up 65%, 209.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Grayson Allen, (GTD - Ankle); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson, (GTD - Hip); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks

West 1st Round - Game 2

8:30 p.m., Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 47-35 (44-36-2)

Bucks: 49-33 (35-47-0)

Line: Bucks (-1.5) Total: 223.5

Money Line: Pacers (-105), Bucks (-115)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 1.7, straight up 56%, 223.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Calf)

Dallas Mavericks at LA Clippers

10:00 p.m., Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 50-32 (49-33-0)

Clippers: 51-31 (38-44-0)

Line: Mavericks (-1.5) Total: 216.5

Money Line: Mavericks (-125), Clippers (+105)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 1.7, straight up 56%, 216.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Greg Brown III, (OUT - Personal)

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Knee)