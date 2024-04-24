Open Extended Reactions

The Canadian Football League on Wednesday suspended defensive lineman Shawn Lemon indefinitely after a CFL investigation revealed he bet on league games, including one in which he played.

The CFL said an investigation revealed Lemon bet on games in 2021 while playing for the Calgary Stampeders. The league did not disclose which games Lemon is alleged to have bet on or how much was wagered.

The league said the investigation revealed no evidence of game manipulation and said members of the Stampeders in 2021 were not aware of Lemon's betting.

Lemon played for Montreal last season, helping the Alouettes win the 2023 Grey Cup, before announcing his retirement April 10.

"The integrity of our game is of the utmost importance," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in the release announcing Lemon's suspension. "Any other factors -- career performance, actions in the community, timing frequency or size of wagers -- hold no weight when the legitimacy of the CFB can be called into question."

Lemon played collegiately at the University of Akron.