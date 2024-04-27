NBA betting: Four picks for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

The first round of the NBA playoffs continues on Saturday with four games. But perhaps the most interesting game is between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. The Heat stepped up in Game 2 and considering the history between these two teams, I'm curious how the Celtics will respond in Game 3. There's two prop bets from this game that I like in addition to two from the other games.

Let's get into it.

New Orleans Pelicans (+1.5) over Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Pelicans are already reeling because of the loss of Zion Williamson and will desperately want to avoid going down 0-3 against a talented Thunder team. New Orleans is 20-11-1 against the spread when labeled an underdog by one point or more this season. The Pelicans will desperately want to avoid another rout like in Game 2 and should take care of business on their home court.

Jayson Tatum over 26.5 points.

The Celtics should be eager to bounce back in Game 3, especially with Jimmy Butler trolling Boston on Instagram after their loss in Game 2. I'm sure the Celtics have not forgotten about losing to the Heat in seven games in last year's Eastern Conference Finals. Tatum has cleared this line only once in his last five games, but it's imperative he steps up in this game, and I believe he will.

Nikola Jokic over 49.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Jokic has had an epic series, and with Jamal Murray's shaky play, the Nuggets will want to close this series as soon as possible, especially against the LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led Lakers. He has cleared 49.5 points, rebounds and assists in two of the three games so far. Jokic has also eclipsed this line in four out of six games against the Lakers this season.

LeBron James over 43.5 points, rebounds, and assists.

James has only cleared this line once so far in this series, but the Lakers' season is on the line. Expect James to do everything in his power to avoid being swept for the second consecutive season by the Nuggets on his home court. This could also be James' final game as a Laker. His legacy is important to him, so it wouldn't be surprising if he carried Los Angeles to a win.

Projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic

East 1st Round - Game 4

1 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 48-34 (37-44-1)

Magic: 47-35 (50-32-0)

Line: Magic (-2.5) Total: 201.5

Money Line: Cavaliers (+110), Magic (-130)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 0.9, straight up 53%, 200.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Craig Porter, (OUT - Ankle); Dean Wade, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic: None reported

Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans

West 1st Round - Game 3

3:30 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 57-25 (46-35-1)

Pelicans: 49-33 (43-38-1)

Line: Thunder (-1.5) Total: 209.5

Money Line: Thunder (-120), Pelicans (+100)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 3.1, straight up 60%, 217.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Olivier Sarr, (OUT - Achilles)

Pelicans: Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring)

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

East 1st Round - Game 3

6 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 64-18 (43-35-4)

Heat: 46-36 (40-40-2)

Line: Celtics (-9.5) Total: 204.5

Money Line: Celtics (-420), Heat (+330)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 6.8, straight up 71%, 201.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Luke Kornet, (GTD - Calf)

Heat: Delon Wright, (GTD - Personal); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Neck); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Knee); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Shoulder)

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers

West 1st Round - Game 4

8:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 57-25 (38-42-2)

Lakers: 47-35 (38-44-0)

Line: Nuggets (-3.5) Total: 218.5

Money Line: Nuggets (-165), Lakers (+140)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 2.1, straight up 57%, 223.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Reggie Jackson, (GTD - Ankle); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Collin Gillespie, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Wrist); Christian Wood, (GTD - Knee); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Ankle); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Back)