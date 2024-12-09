Betting tips for 'Monday Night Football': Bengals vs. Cowboys

Open Extended Reactions

Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season concludes with a special treat as the Cincinnati Bengals (4-8, 6-6 ATS) travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys (5-7, 4-8 ATS) on "Monday Night Football"(ESPN/ABC/ESPN+).

The Bengals have had an up and down year so far, entering Monday night on a three-game losing streak. Led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who has thrown for over 300 yards and at least three touchdowns in each of the past three games, the Bengals face a Cowboys team that has won their past two games with Cooper Rush at quarterback.

With playoff races heating up approaching the final four weeks, both the Bengals and Cowboys look to keep their faint playoff hopes alive, while a loss will eliminate them from the postseason.

Here is everything you need to know to bet on Bengals-Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" including Eric Moody's best bet of the game.

Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET

Game lines

Spread: Bengals (-5.5)

Moneyline: Bengals (-240), Cowboys (+200)

Over/Under: 49.5 points (Over -110/Under -110)

First-half spread: Bengals -2.5 (Even), Cowboys +3.5 (-120)

First-half moneyline: Bengals (-180), Cowboys (+140)

Bengals total points: 27.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Cowboys total points: 21.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

The props

Passing

Joe Burrow total passing yards: 274.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Burrow total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -210/Under +160)

Cooper Rush total passing yards: 224.5 (Over -145/Under +115)

Rush total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over +135/Under -175)

Rushing

Rico Dowdle total rushing yards: 69.5 (Over +105/Under -135)

Chase Brown total rushing yards: 69.5 (Over -140/Under +110)

Receiving

Ja'Marr Chase total receiving yards: 79.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Tee Higgins total receiving yards: 69.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

CeeDee Lamb total receiving yards: 69.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Jake Ferguson total receiving yards: 39.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Jalen Tolbert total receiving yards: 24.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Brandin Cooks total receiving yards: 24.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Mike Gesicki total receiving yards: 24.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Brown total receiving yards: 24.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Dowdle total receiving yards: 19.5 (Over +105/Under -135)

Eric Moody's pick: Chase Brown over 69.5 rushing yards (-140)

Chase Brown has a favorable matchup with a vulnerable Cowboys defense on Monday night. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The Cowboys' run defense ranks 31st in rushing yards allowed per game, with seven running backs already surpassing 80 yards against them. Brown has cleared this line in three of his last five games, averaging 17.2 carries per game during that stretch. With his recent success and Dallas' struggles, the stage is set for a strong performance from Brown on Monday night.

Betting trends

Courtesy ESPN Research

Joe Burrow is 11-4 ATS in his career as a road favorite, including 11-2 ATS when laying less than seven points. Burrow is 22-11 ATS overall on the road.

The Bengals are 5-1 ATS on the road this season. The Cowboys are 1-5 ATS at home. The Bengals are 3-0 ATS as road favorites this season. The Cowboys are 0-4 ATS as home underdogs.

Five straight Bengals games have gone over the total (9-2 in last 11, 9-3 this season). Three straight Cowboys games have gone over the total.

The Cowboys are 3-10 ATS as underdogs over the last two seasons.

The Bengals have covered four straight games when laying at least four points. They lost their first two games in that role this season outright.

More from ESPN