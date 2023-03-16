JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Max Verstappen will arrive at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix a day late on Friday after suffering from a stomach illness earlier this week.

The world champion will miss Thursday's media sessions as a result but says he is now "feeling fine again."

Verstappen tweeted that he had to delay his flight to Jeddah as a result of the illness.

Feeling fine again, after not being fit for a few days because of a stomach bug. Therefore, I unfortunately had to postpone my flight for a day, so I won't be on the track until Friday. See you in Jeddah! — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 16, 2023

It is not uncommon for drivers to miss Formula One's media day if they are feeling unwell.

Red Bull tweeted that Verstappen's absence on Thursday had been signed off by the FIA.

The first practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is due to get underway in Jeddah on Friday at 4:30 p.m. local time.