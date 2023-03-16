        <
          Max Verstappen's arrival in Saudi Arabia delayed due to stomach bug

          Max Verstappen won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix as Red Bull look set for a strong 2023 season. Eric Alonso/Getty Images
          11:01 AM GMT
          • Laurence EdmondsonF1 Editor
            Close
              • Joined ESPN in 2009
              • An FIA accredited F1 journalist since 2011

          JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Max Verstappen will arrive at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix a day late on Friday after suffering from a stomach illness earlier this week.

          The world champion will miss Thursday's media sessions as a result but says he is now "feeling fine again."

          Verstappen tweeted that he had to delay his flight to Jeddah as a result of the illness.

          It is not uncommon for drivers to miss Formula One's media day if they are feeling unwell.

          Red Bull tweeted that Verstappen's absence on Thursday had been signed off by the FIA.

          The first practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is due to get underway in Jeddah on Friday at 4:30 p.m. local time.