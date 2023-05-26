Carlos Sainz clips the barrier on the entry to the swimming pool exit during P2 of the Monaco Grand Prix and ends up in the wall. (1:14)

Williams will let fans decide the look of their car for the Singapore, Japanese and Qatar Formula One Grands Prix with a vote on four options in the blue and orange of sponsor Gulf Oil International.

The designs are titled Bolder than Bold, Contemporary, Visionary and Heritage.

Option 1: Bolder than Bold

Option 2: Contemporary

Option 3: Visionary

The "Visionary" Gulf livery. Williams

Option 4: Heritage

The Heritage livery harks back to previous Gulf paint schemes. Williams

The fourth option is similar to the livery McLaren ran at the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, as part of its own partnership with Gulf at the time.

Williams said there would be three rounds of voting with the winning colour scheme displayed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

Formula One champions Red Bull are racing with fan-designed liveries at this year's three U.S. rounds, with the first used in Miami this month.