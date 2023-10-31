Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc reflect on their collision during lap one of the Mexican Grand Prix. (0:47)

Lando Norris' drive from back end of the grid to fifth at the Mexico City Grand Prix reminded McLaren team principal Andrea Stella of one of Fernando Alonso's most famous wins.

Norris failed to set a competitive time in qualifying and started 17th but showed great pace during the race, even overcoming a poorly timed safety car and red flag which could have ruined the comeback drive.

He capped the performance with a brilliant pass on Mercedes' George Russell in the closing laps.

McLaren boss Stella was previously race engineer for Alonso at Ferrari and worked with the two-time world champion when he drove from 11th on the grid to victory at the 2012 European Grand Prix.

Stella said Norris' performance on Sunday was comparable.

"This race made me think of Valencia 2012," Stella said. "At the time we started 11th and then we won the race.

"We were having exactly this conversation on the pitwall. Will Joseph, his race engineer, turned to me and he said: 'That's one of Lando's best!' And I said: 'Will, that's one of the best of all!'.

"So many overtakes in Mexico, when yesterday if you read the quotes everyone was saying it's so difficult to overtake, while managing power unit temperatures, and having to do lift and coast...

"I'm just impressed. One of the best days for a driver that I have been part of."

Norris is enjoying his best season in Formula One so far, with six podiums, five of which have been second positions, to his name so far.

A maiden F1 victory still eludes the Englishman, who will turn 23 the week of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.