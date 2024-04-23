Open Extended Reactions

Ferrari will race at the Miami Grand Prix with a colour scheme featuring two different shades of blue to mark its history in the United States, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Italian outfit, famous for racing in its distinctive shade of red, will unveil the new look ahead of the Florida race on May 6.

- Unlapped: How to listen or watch ESPN's new F1 show, episode archive

The livery will mark 70 years since the manufacturer entered the U.S. marketplace.

In the early days of motor racing, nations were unofficially given 'racing colours' -- Italian teams would race in red, with the Rosso Corsa shade becoming synonymous with Ferrari in the 20th Century, while American teams traditionally raced with blue. This custom is where "British racing green" comes from.

Ferrari used a throwback livery for its 1000th race at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix. John Ricky/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ferrari has confirmed it will use shades called Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino.

The Italian team has used throwback liveries in the past, with a special shade of red for its 1000th race in 2020.

Ferrari did not confirm the extent to which the blue shades will replace the team's traditional red colours on its car in Miami.