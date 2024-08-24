Open Extended Reactions

Alex Albon's car will be investigated. PATRICK POST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One stewards will investigate the legality of Alex Albon's Williams after the FIA's technical delegate, Jo Bauer, deemed the car's new floor to be outside of the regulations.

Williams introduced a number of upgrades to its car for this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, including a new floor and diffus.

Albon qualified eighth at Zandvoort on Saturday -- his best result of the season -- but when the FIA carried out post-session checks on the car, the floor body was found to "lie outside the regulatory volume."

The FIA technical delegate referred the matter to the stewards, who summoned a representative of the Williams team on Saturday evening.

If the stewards judge the floor of the car is outside of the regulations, Albon will face disqualification from Saturday's qualifying results.

When Williams submitted details of its upgrades ahead of the weekend, it stated: "The floor body is fully updated as part of a completely new floor geometry. The height of the forward floor is increased, and the fences are reprofiled. The floor edges are updated with more pronounced finger geometry."

Albon's Williams teammate Logan Sargeant did not participate in qualifying after crashing heavily in final practice at Zandvoort.