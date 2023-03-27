Most fantasy managers knew of Derek Jeter when he became the starting shortstop for the New York Yankees at the start of the 1996 season, but few dreamed of the immediate statistical success and five-category fantasy goodness he would bring. Jeter emerged as one of the top fantasy options for a roughly 15-year period, batting .310, soaring past 3,000 hits, approaching 2,000 runs scored and becoming a stalwart we relied upon for big numbers from a then-mostly-scarce fantasy position.

The Yankees made huge news this past weekend when they promoted Anthony Volpe to handle shortstop in the big leagues at roughly the same age at which Jeter once became their starter. Let's just say expectations are rather high for another New Jersey native playing this signature position. Volpe is lauded for his broad set of tools and makeup, and scouts expect him to hit for average, provide modest power, steal bases and, well, be a team-leading winner. Sound familiar?