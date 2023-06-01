Give the Cincinnati Reds credit. Coming off a season in which they lost 100 games almost deliberately, the Reds knew something special could happen in 2023 with numerous top infield prospects ready to emerge. Perhaps fantasy managers were initially skeptical, but 3B/1B Spencer Steer and SS Matt McLain are -- deservingly -- two of the most-added players in ESPN standard leagues. SS Elly De La Cruz, likely the next to be promoted, may be the best of the trio, while 3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand also looks special.
