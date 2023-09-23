Fantasy Baseball Forecaster for Week 25: Sept. 25 to Oct. 1

This is it, the final week of the 2023 MLB regular season, and with it, the fantasy baseball season.

League championships will be decided during this week totaling 90 games, including a doubleheader between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, in which four teams (Rockies, Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers) are scheduled to play seven times and four teams (Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals) are scheduled to play five games. Sunday's finale, as has been the case in every season since 2015, will feature all 30 teams playing games at roughly the same time. The earliest game on Oct. 1 begins at 3:05 p.m. ET and the latest starts at 3:15 p.m. ET, as real-life playoff races -- and fantasy titles, for our purposes -- are decided in real time.

Those playoff races generally fuel the most reliable fantasy contributions during this final week, as motivated teams usually keep their regulars in there until the final pitch. In many cases, teams will even push their starters to deliver extra work, so don't be shocked if a still-contending team entering Oct. 1 gives an unexpected starter an extra, final-day assignment, whereas a team that wraps up its playoff face in advance of that date (or the weekend as a whole) might rest many of its regulars and either shorten a starter's assignment or skip it altogether.

At publishing time, here are the teams that enter Week 25 within three games of important playoff positioning in either direction -- either an opening-series bye or a wild-card spot -- in descending order of their standing:

Arizona Diamondbacks: 2 games ahead for National League wild-card spot

Baltimore Orioles: 1 ½ games ahead in American League East, its winner guaranteed a first-round bye

Toronto Blue Jays: 1 ½ games ahead (but one in the loss column) for AL wild-card spot

Chicago Cubs: 1 game ahead for the NL's final wild-card spot

Texas Rangers: ½ game ahead (and one in the loss column) in both AL West and for final AL wild-card spot

Cincinnati Reds: ½ game behind (and one in the loss column) for the NL's final wild-card spot

Houston Astros: ½ game behind (and one in the loss column) in AL West, its winner likely to earn a first-round bye, ½ game ahead (but tied in the loss column) for final AL wild-card spot

Seattle Mariners: 1 game behind in AL West, tied for final AL wild-card spot, ½ game behind (but one in the loss column) for final AL wild-card spot

Miami Marlins: 1 ½ games behind (but one in the loss column) for the NL's final wild-card spot

Tampa Bay Rays: 1 ½ games behind in AL East

San Francisco Giants: 3 games behind for NL wild-card spot

Note that there are no tiebreaker games for MLB playoff spots, as the rules dictate that teams' head-to-head records decide any ties. Additionally, postponements during the final week can be problematic for scheduling, especially during the final (Sept. 29-Oct. 1) weekend, and games that have no bearing upon the playoff race might ultimately be canceled altogether.

Best of luck to you in your championship quest!