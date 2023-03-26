Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Sunday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for Sunday, March 26 are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

By the end of today, the Madness will have worked itself down to the Final Four. Also, by the end of today, most fantasy leagues will be preparing for the finals. If your team is still in contention, I congratulate you and hope the information in this article will help you with the last-minute, last-day moves that will help you move on to the last test.

If you're no longer in contention for your fantasy league, this is still the place for you. Maybe even moreso, because the information in here can potentially help you with your DFS and daily betting strategies. If those go well, you could still end up with rewards commensurate with winning season-long leagues. So, let's explore the matchups, and find some information that should benefit you, no matter where you are in your fantasy hoops and betting journey.

-- Andre Snellings

Breaking down Sunday's slate

Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets

1 p.m. ET, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 36-38 (28-43-3)

Hornets: 24-51 (33-40-2)

Line: Mavericks (-10)

BPI Projection: Mavericks (132.9-123.4)

Money Line: Mavericks (-480), Hornets (+360)

BPI Projected winner: Mavericks (80.8%)

Total: 229.5 points BPI Projected Total: 256.3 poitns

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr., (GTD - Illness)

Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr., (GTD - Shoulder); Terry Rozier, (GTD - Foot); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers

3:30 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 35-38 (38-35-0)

Lakers: 37-37 (35-37-2)

Line: Lakers (-3.5)

BPI Projection: Lakers (132.9-125.2)

Money Line: Bulls (+135), Lakers (-160)

BPI Projected winner: Lakers (51.2%)

Total: 224.5 points BPI Projected Total: 250.7 points

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Foot); Javonte Green, (OUT - Knee); Goran Dragic, (GTD - Knee)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Foot); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Hip); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Mo Bamba, (OUT - Ankle)

Fantasy streamer: Austin Reaves (available in 70.6% of leagues) is coming off a run of 10 straight strong games that has landed him in the Lakers' starting lineup in the last couple games. In that 10 game stretch, Reaves has averaged 18.9 PPG, 6.4 APG, 3.8 RPG and 1.2 3PG in 31.3 MPG. He has played 38 and 39 minutes in his two starts this week. -- Snellings

Best bet: Anthony Davis over 26.5 points. Davis has averaged 27.5 PPG in his last 12 games, going over 26.5 points in eight of those 12 games. He's facing a Bulls' defense that has allowed above-average scoring games to centers Joel Embiid (37 points), Bam Adebayo (23 points) and Rudy Gobert (21 points) all in the last nine days. -- Snellings

Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks

6 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 46-27 (34-36-3)

Hawks: 37-37 (34-38-2)

Line: Grizzlies (-2)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies (133.1-129.9)

Money Line: Grizzlies (-135), Hawks (+115)

BPI Projected winner: Grizzlies (61.2%)

Total: 243.5 points BPI Projected Total: 263 points

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Vince Williams Jr., (GTD - Shoulder); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Foot); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Hamstring)

Fantasy streamer: Bogdan Bogdanovic (available in 57.7% of leagues) has averaged 13.0 PPG, 2.4 3PG, 2.4 RPG, 1.4 APG, 0.8 BPG and 0.6 SPG in 27.6 MPG over his last five games after missing a game and notching a poor effort in his return. In the seven games before his DNP, Bogdanovic averaged 14.1 PPG, 3.0 3PG, 3.0 RPG, 2.7 APG and 1.0 SPG in 23.9 MPG. Bogdanovic started on Saturday in place of De'Andre Hunter, who is questionable to return on Sunday with knee soreness. -- Snellings

San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics

6 p.m. ET, TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 19-55 (30-44-0)

Celtics: 51-23 (39-34-1)

Line: Celtics (-16)

BPI Projection: Celtics (139.1-121.3)

Money Line: Spurs (+1050), Celtics (-2000)

BPI Projected winner: Celtics (94.5%)

Total: 232 points BPI Projected Total: 260.4 points

Injury Report:

Spurs: Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Foot); Khem Birch, (GTD - Knee); Malaki Branham, (GTD - Back); Romeo Langford, (GTD - Thigh); Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Knee); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Kneecap)

Celtics: Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Hip); Payton Pritchard, (GTD - Heel); Danilo Gallinari, (OUT - Knee)

Fantasy streamer: Zach Collins (available in 80.7% of leagues) does not carry an injury designation going into Sunday's game. In the last eight games he's played, Collins has averaged 18.1 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 3.5 APG, 2.3 3PG, 1.3 BPG and 1.0 SPG in 28.8 MPG. -Snellings

Houston Rockets at Cleveland Cavaliers

6 p.m. ET, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 18-56 (29-42-3)

Cavaliers: 47-28 (39-34-2)

Line: Cavaliers (-14)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers (139.1-119.2)

Money Line: Rockets (+700), Cavaliers (-1100)

BPI Projected winner: Cavaliers (93.3%)

Total: 225 points BPI Projected Total: 254.8 points

Injury Report:

Rockets: Jae'Sean Tate, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers: Raul Neto, (GTD - Hamstring); Mamadi Diakite, (OUT - Suspension)

Fantasy streamer: Jabari Smith Jr. (available in 54.3% of leagues) continues to finish his rookie season with a bang. In his last 10 games, Smith has averaged 17.9 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.3 3PG, 1.4 APG, 0.8 BPG and 0.7 SPG in 35.4 MPG. He has four double-doubles, and has also scored 20 or more points four times in that stretch. -Snellings

Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic

6 p.m. ET, Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 40-34 (40-34-0)

Magic: 31-43 (41-31-2)

Line: Magic (-2)

BPI Projection: Magic (135.6-125.6)

Money Line: Nets (+115), Magic (-135)

BPI Projected winner: Magic (52.8%)

Total: 225.5 points BPI Projected Total: 251.9 points

Injury Report:

Nets: Edmond Sumner, (GTD - Hip); Seth Curry, (OUT - Personal); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Knee)

Magic: Franz Wagner, (GTD - Ankle); Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Concussion); Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Thigh)

Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors

6 p.m. ET, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 33-41 (33-39-2)

Raptors: 36-38 (37-36-1)

Line: Raptors (-9.5)

BPI Projection: Raptors: 129.8-121.2

Money Line: Wizards (+335), Raptors (-440)

BPI Projected winner: Raptors (79.5%)

Total: 222 points BPI Projected Total: 251 points

Injury Report:

Wizards: Monte Morris, (GTD - Groin); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Knee); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Ankle)

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Elbow); Precious Achiuwa, (GTD - Hamstring); Scottie Barnes, (GTD - Wrist); Dalano Banton, (OUT - Thumb); Joe Wieskamp, (OUT - Hamstring); Otto Porter Jr., (OUT - Foot)

Fantasy streamer: Deni Avdija (available in 91.9% of leagues) has stepped up in a big way in the last week, particularly with Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma both out. In his last three games, the most recent two of which have been starts, Avdija has averaged 17.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 5.0 APG, 2.3 3PG and 1.0 SPG with two double-doubles in 33.3 MPG. -- Snellings

Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers

7 p.m. ET, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 36-38 (45-28-1)

Blazers: 32-41 (34-38-1)

Line: Thunder (-8)

BPI Projection: Thunder (137.6-126.7)

Money Line: Thunder (-345), Blazers (+270)

BPI Projected winner: Thunder (83.4%)

Total: 230.5 points BPI Projected Total: 264.3 points

Injury Report:

Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Foot); Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Wrist)

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Foot); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Calf); Jerami Grant, (OUT - Quadriceps); Jusuf Nurkic, (OUT - Knee); Justise Winslow, (OUT - Ankle)

Fantasy streamer: Shaedon Sharpe (available in 96.4% of leagues) has become the focal scorer in the Trail Blazers' offense this week with Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant all out. In his last two games, both starts, Sharpe has scored 24 points in each game and averaged 24.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 4.0 3PG, 2.5 APG, 2.0 SPG and 0.5 BPG in 39.0 MPG. -- Snellings

Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. ET, Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 37-37 (35-39-0)

Warriors: 39-36 (35-39-1)

Line: Warriors (-6.5)

BPI Projection: Warriors (137.6-128.5)

Money Line: Timberwolves (+222), Warriors (-278)

BPI Projected winner: Warriors (62.3%)

Total: 239.5 points BPI Projected Total: 260.6 points

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Ankle); Jaylen Nowell, (GTD - Knee); Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Calf)

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins, (OUT - Personal); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Andre Iguodala, (OUT - Wrist); Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Foot)

Fantasy streamer: Dennis Smith Jr. (available in 81.0% of leagues) is expected to get his second consecutive start with Terry Rozier listed as doubtful. On Friday, Smith flirted with a double-double with 13 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 3-pointers and a steal inn 30 minutes against these same Mavericks. In his start before that, he scored 14 points with 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals and 2 3-pointers. In the one before that, it was 10 points, 9 assists, 5 boards and 3 steals. He's been consistently productive when getting to start in 2023. -- Snellings

Fantasy streamer: Kyle Anderson (available in 65.0% of leagues) maintains his value as a fantasy hoops streamer even as the Timberwolves start getting healthy, because he makes such broad contributions and is such a glue player. In his last seven outings, Anderson has averaged 12.3 PPG, 8.6 APG, 7.6 RPG, 0.9 BPG, 0.7 SPG and 0.6 3PG. -- Snellings