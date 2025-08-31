Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 1

Field Yates explains why he likes Kyler Murray's matchup against the Saints in Week 1. (0:46)

Why Field Yates has Kyler Murray as a top-10 fantasy QB in Week 1 (0:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, and these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it.

If your league is a standard flex, scroll toward the bottom for rankings without QBs. Regardless, good luck this week!

1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB1): Last season's top fantasy scorer can duplicate the achievement. First game: in Buffalo!

2. Josh Allen, Bills (QB2): The Ravens defense is stacked, but this is Josh Allen. It's Week 1. Don't overthink fantasy decisions!

3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB3): He has scored double-digit rushing touchdowns in four consecutive seasons, and should make it five.

4. Jayden Daniels, Commanders (QB4): Do not expect sophomore struggles. The Giants' rejuvenated pass rush should be a challenge.

5. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR1): Chase remains my choice for top pick in a standard PPR draft. But not in a superflex league.

6. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR2): Another new QB for Jefferson, but it shouldn't be a problem. The numbers are always there.

7. Joe Burrow, Bengals (QB5): Elite thrower might surpass 4,500 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes again.

8. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB6): Still-underrated thrower might also reach 4,500 passing yards and 40 TDs again!

9. Saquon Barkley, Eagles (RB1): He might not repeat his amazing 2024 season, but he should run all over the Cowboys defense in Week 1.

10. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB2)

11. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB3)

12. Derrick Henry, Ravens (RB4)

13. Malik Nabers, Giants (WR3)

14. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR4): The Eagles secondary might be a problem, but it doesn't matter. Lamb dominates every secondary.

15. Bo Nix, Broncos (QB7): He threw 29 TD passes last season, but none until Week 4. Do not expect a repeat of that start in 2025.

16. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB8): He last threw 29 TD passes during the 2022 season. Still, if you invested, you play him regardless of matchups.

17. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (QB9): He says he wants to run more. It would affect his fantasy value.

18. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (RB5): Expect big volume. The Colts do not want to throw 40 times per game.

19. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB6): He is healthy today, and should see major volume in September. Hope for the best.

20. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR5)

21. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR6)

22. Drake Maye, Patriots (QB10): Everything around him is better than last season, from coaching to playmakers. Invest.

23. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB11): An aggressive ranking for him, but the matchup certainly works, and there is talent around him.

24. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB12): It will be interesting to see how he utilizes his WR corps, but we should be past doubting him.

25. Nico Collins, Texans (WR7): He reached 1,000 receiving yards despite playing only 12 games last season. Imagine what happens over 17 games!

26. Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars (WR8)

27. Drake London, Falcons (WR9)

28. Ashton Jeanty, Raiders (RB7)

29. De'Von Achane, Dolphins (RB8): Calf injury might keep his touches in check for the Colts matchup. Or it might not!

30. Bucky Irving, Buccaneers (RB9): Potential top-5 RB didn't light up the Falcons last season, but he gets more volume now.

31. Chase Brown, Bengals (RB10): Also a potential top-5 RB. Who will take touches from him?

32. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB13): Challenging matchup with the Chiefs to start, but he has a solid statistical floor.

33. Justin Fields, Jets (QB14): Remember this lofty ranking -- sure to be repeated -- is about his running upside, too.

34. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB15)

35. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR10)

36. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR11)

37. Ladd McConkey, Chargers (WR12)

38. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR13): This is the start of his 12th season catching more than 1,000 yards worth of passes. You can trust him.

39. Josh Jacobs, Packers (RB11): Assume the touchdown totals drop some, but with this great volume, we cannot be too concerned.

40. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB12): We can be concerned about this offense, but as long as he catches passes, it will work out.

41. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (RB13): One of last season's surprises is now an RB to build around. Things move quickly in the NFL.

42. J.J. McCarthy, Vikings (QB16): Basically a rookie because he missed last season, but with this coaching, these playmakers, you can trust him.

43. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB17): Probably won't bounce back to his rookie levels, but better O-line play might get him close.

44. Jared Goff, Lions (QB18)

45. Caleb Williams, Bears (QB19)

46. Trey McBride, Cardinals (TE1)

47. Brock Bowers, Raiders (TE2)

48. Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers (WR14): An aggressive ranking for this rookie, but Chris Godwin is out, and Egbuka is ready.

49. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR15): His Week 1 might tell us a lot, as he battles an oblique injury and fantasy investors remain worried about last season.

50. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (WR16): A likely breakout candidate as he handles a larger share of targets.

51. Jerry Jeudy, Browns (WR17): He isn't in an ideal offense, but he has an experienced QB, for now.

52. Jordan Love, Packers (QB20): Some think his numbers will go way up from last season. Week 1 volume will tell us something.

53. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB21): As with McCaffrey, we want Tua to be healthy for four months. But there is risk.

54. Daniel Jones, Colts (QB22): Someone has to pass the ball. Don't expect the 2022 version of Jones, but it is a possibility.

55. James Conner, Cardinals (RB14)

56. Kyren Williams, Rams (RB15)

57. Omarion Hampton, Chargers (RB16)

58. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB17)

59. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR18)

60. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR19)

61. Davante Adams, Rams (WR20): Volume should be there with his new team, but is his QB healthy?

62. Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals (WR21): Most agree he is too talented to fall short of 1,000 receiving yards again.

63. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB23): Year 2 must be better than Year 1. He starts the season with a positive matchup in Jacksonville.

64. Russell Wilson, Giants (QB24): Investors should not assume that he gets a full season. But he gets Week 1. We assume.

65. Sam Darnold, Seahawks (QB25): Few expect a repeat of last season, but competence would suffice.

66. James Cook, Bills (RB18): He went from 2 rushing TDs to 16. OK, that is wild. Split the difference.

67. TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots (RB19): This hotshot rookie is one of the high risers in August. Perhaps he rose too high.

68. George Kittle, 49ers (TE3)

69. Michael Penix Jr., Falcons (QB26)

70. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB27)

71. Joe Flacco, Browns (QB28): He gets Week 1 and after that, who knows? Flacco is generally competent, if you're streaming.

72. Geno Smith, Raiders (QB29): Smith averaged more than 4,000 passing yards in the past three seasons in Seattle.

73. Aaron Rodgers, Steelers (QB30): His first start with the Steelers comes at the Jets. Let's assume the Jets want to make a statement, too.

74. Xavier Worthy, Chiefs (WR22): No Rashee Rice for a while, but does that make Worthy a WR2? This ranking says it does not.

75. DK Metcalf, Steelers (WR23)

76. DJ Moore, Bears (WR24)

77. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR25)

78. Tony Pollard, Titans (RB20): Tyjae Spears' injury opens the door for Pollard to see more volume. We like that.

79. Jerome Ford, Browns (RB21): Someone has to run the ball in Week 1. Ford isn't a star, but he has value in September.

80. Spencer Rattler, Saints (QB31): Every starting QB matters in superflex, even this one. Rattler has the job until he doesn't.

81. Cam Ward, Titans (QB32): The strong-armed top overall pick is probably underrated here, but playing in Denver is a challenge.

82. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR26): New year, new QB slingin' it to Wilson. Expect another 1,000-yard season anyway.

83. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR27): This underrated Eagle boasts a high statistical floor, and he had his best 2024 game against the Cowboys.

84. Travis Hunter, Jaguars (WR28): This underrated rookie should prove he can handle offense and defense, and thrive.

85. Jameson Williams, Lions (WR29)

86. Jauan Jennings, 49ers (WR30)

87. Ricky Pearsall, 49ers (WR31)

88. George Pickens, Cowboys (WR32)

89. Calvin Ridley, Titans (WR33)

90. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR34)

91. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB22)

92. Tyrone Tracy Jr., Giants (RB23)

93. D'Andre Swift, Bears (RB24)

94. David Montgomery, Lions (RB25)

95. Breece Hall, Jets (RB26)

96. Aaron Jones Sr., Vikings (RB27)

97. Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers (WR35)

98. Matthew Golden, Packers (WR36)

99. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR37)

100. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR38)

101. Khalil Shakir, Bills (WR39)

102. Chris Olave, Saints (WR40)

103. Adam Thielen, Vikings (WR41)

104. Cooper Kupp, Seahawks (WR42)

105. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (TE4)

106. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE5)

107. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE6)

108. David Njoku, Browns (TE7)

109. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE8)

110. Rome Odunze, Bears (WR43)

111. Stefon Diggs, Patriots (WR44)

112. Deebo Samuel, Commanders (WR45)

113. Jayden Reed, Packers (WR46)

114. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR47)

115. Austin Ekeler, Commanders (RB28)

116. J.K. Dobbins, Broncos (RB29)

117. RJ Harvey, Broncos (RB30)

118. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (RB31)

119. Keon Coleman, Bills (WR48)

120. Josh Downs, Colts (WR49)

121. Cedric Tillman, Browns (WR50)

122. Rashid Shaheed, Saints (WR51)

123. Rashod Bateman, Ravens (WR52)

124. Tyler Warren, Colts (TE9)

125. Evan Engram, Broncos (TE10)

126. Cade Otton, Buccaneers (TE11)

127. Kaleb Johnson, Steelers (RB32)

128. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders (RB33)

129. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB34)

130. Nick Chubb, Texans (RB35)

131. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB36)

132. Javonte Williams, Cowboys (RB37)

133. Jayden Higgins, Texans (WR53)

134. Xavier Legette, Panthers (WR54)

135. Hollywood Brown, Chiefs (WR55)

136. Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos (WR56)

137. Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants (WR57)

138. Ray-Ray McCloud III, Falcons (WR58)

139. Tucker Kraft, Packers (TE12)

140. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE13)

141. Colston Loveland, Bears (TE14)

142. Dylan Sampson, Browns (RB38)

143. Cam Skattebo, Giants (RB39)

144. Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (RB40)

145. Tank Bigsby, Jaguars (RB41)

146. Jordan Mason, Vikings (RB42)

147. Romeo Doubs, Packers (WR59)

148. DeMario Douglas, Patriots (WR60)

149. Joshua Palmer, Bills (WR61)

150. Christian Kirk, Texans (WR62)

Flex (RB, WR, TE only)

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR1): Chase remains my choice for top pick in a standard PPR draft. But not in a superflex league.

2. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR2): Another new QB for Jefferson, but it shouldn't be a problem. The numbers are always there.

3. Saquon Barkley, Eagles (RB1): He might not repeat his amazing 2024 season, but he should run all over the Cowboys defense in Week 1.

4. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB2)

5. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB3)

6. Derrick Henry, Ravens (RB4)

7. Malik Nabers, Giants (WR3)

8. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR4): The Eagles secondary might be a problem, but it doesn't matter. Lamb dominates every secondary.

9. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (RB5): Expect big volume. The Colts do not want to throw 40 times per game.

10. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB6): He is healthy today, and should see major volume in September. Hope for the best.

11. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR5)

12. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR6)

13. Nico Collins, Texans (WR7): He reached 1,000 receiving yards despite playing only 12 games last season. Imagine what happens over 17 games!

14. Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars (WR8)

15. Drake London, Falcons (WR9)

16. Ashton Jeanty, Raiders (RB7)

17. De'Von Achane, Dolphins (RB8): Calf injury might keep his touches in check for the Colts matchup. Or it might not!

18. Bucky Irving, Buccaneers (RB9): Potential top-5 RB didn't light up the Falcons last season, but he gets more volume now.

19. Chase Brown, Bengals (RB10): Also a potential top-5 RB. Who will take touches from him?

20. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR10)

21. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR11)

22. Ladd McConkey, Chargers (WR12)

23. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR13): This is the start of his 12th season catching more than 1,000 yards worth of passes. You can trust him.

24. Josh Jacobs, Packers (RB11): Assume the touchdown totals drop some, but with this great volume, we cannot be too concerned.

25. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB12): We can be concerned about this offense, but as long as he catches passes, it will work out.

26. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (RB13): One of last season's surprises is now an RB to build around. Things move quickly in the NFL.

27. Trey McBride, Cardinals (TE1)

28. Brock Bowers, Raiders (TE2)

29. Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers (WR14): An aggressive ranking for this rookie, but Chris Godwin is out, and Egbuka is ready.

30. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR15): His Week 1 might tell us a lot, as he battles an oblique injury and fantasy investors remain worried about last season.

31. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (WR16): A likely breakout candidate as he handles a larger share of targets.

32. Jerry Jeudy, Browns (WR17): He isn't in an ideal offense, but he has an experienced QB, for now.

33. James Conner, Cardinals (RB14)

34. Kyren Williams, Rams (RB15)

35. Omarion Hampton, Chargers (RB16)

36. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB17)

37. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR18)

38. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR19)

39. Davante Adams, Rams (WR20): Volume should be there with his new team, but is his QB healthy?

40. Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals (WR21): Most agree he is too talented to fall short of 1,000 receiving yards again.

41. James Cook, Bills (RB18): He went from 2 rushing TDs to 16. OK, that is wild. Split the difference.

42. TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots (RB19): This hotshot rookie is one of the high risers in August. Perhaps he rose too high.

43. George Kittle, 49ers (TE3)

44. Xavier Worthy, Chiefs (WR22): No Rashee Rice for a while, but does that make Worthy a WR2? This ranking says it does not.

45. DK Metcalf, Steelers (WR23)

46. DJ Moore, Bears (WR24)

47. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR25)

48. Tony Pollard, Titans (RB20): Tyjae Spears' injury opens the door for Pollard to see more volume. We like that.

49. Jerome Ford, Browns (RB21): Someone has to run the ball in Week 1. Ford isn't a star, but he has value in September.

50. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR26): New year, new QB slingin' it to Wilson. Expect another 1,000-yard season anyway.

51. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR27): This underrated Eagle boasts a high statistical floor, and he had his best 2024 game against the Cowboys.

52. Travis Hunter, Jaguars (WR28): This underrated rookie should prove he can handle offense and defense, and thrive.

53. Jameson Williams, Lions (WR29)

54. Jauan Jennings, 49ers (WR30)

55. Ricky Pearsall, 49ers (WR31)

56. George Pickens, Cowboys (WR32)

57. Calvin Ridley, Titans (WR33)

58. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR34)

59. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB22)

60. Tyrone Tracy Jr., Giants (RB23)

61. D'Andre Swift, Bears (RB24)

62. David Montgomery, Lions (RB25)

63. Breece Hall, Jets (RB26)

64. Aaron Jones Sr., Vikings (RB27)

65. Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers (WR35)

66. Matthew Golden, Packers (WR36)

67. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR37)

68. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR38)

69. Khalil Shakir, Bills (WR39)

70. Chris Olave, Saints (WR40)

71. Adam Thielen, Vikings (WR41)

72. Cooper Kupp, Seahawks (WR42)

73. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (TE4)

74. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE5)

75. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE6)

76. David Njoku, Browns (TE7)

77. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE8)

78. Rome Odunze, Bears (WR43)

79. Stefon Diggs, Patriots (WR44)

80. Deebo Samuel, Commanders (WR45)

81. Jayden Reed, Packers (WR46)

82. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR47)

83. Austin Ekeler, Commanders (RB28)

84. J.K. Dobbins, Broncos (RB29)

85. RJ Harvey, Broncos (RB30)

86. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (RB31)

87. Keon Coleman, Bills (WR48)

88. Josh Downs, Colts (WR49)

89. Cedric Tillman, Browns (WR50)

90. Rashid Shaheed, Saints (WR51)

91. Rashod Bateman, Ravens (WR52)

92. Tyler Warren, Colts (TE9)

93. Evan Engram, Broncos (TE10)

94. Cade Otton, Buccaneers (TE11)

95. Kaleb Johnson, Steelers (RB32)

96. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders (RB33)

97. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB34)

98. Nick Chubb, Texans (RB35)

99. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB36)

100. Javonte Williams, Cowboys (RB37)

101. Jayden Higgins, Texans (WR53)

102. Xavier Legette, Panthers (WR54)

103. Hollywood Brown, Chiefs (WR55)

104. Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos (WR56)

105. Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants (WR57)

106. Ray-Ray McCloud III, Falcons (WR58)

107. Tucker Kraft, Packers (TE12)

108. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE13)

109. Colston Loveland, Bears (TE14)

110. Dylan Sampson, Browns (RB38)

111. Cam Skattebo, Giants (RB39)

112. Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (RB40)

113. Tank Bigsby, Jaguars (RB41)

114. Jordan Mason, Vikings (RB42)

115. Romeo Doubs, Packers (WR59)

116. DeMario Douglas, Patriots (WR60)

117. Joshua Palmer, Bills (WR61)

118. Christian Kirk, Texans (WR62)