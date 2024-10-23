India vs Germany LIVE hockey: Harmanpreet and co. face world champions in New Delhi

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian men's hockey team will take on Germany in first of the two matches at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Since 2013, the two sides have faced each other 19 times, with India winning 8 matches and Germany 7. Germany, the reigning World Champions and silver medallists at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will look to continue their dominance, but India will be eager to avenge their narrow 3-2 loss in the semifinals of the Paris Games.

The match will start at 3 PM.

For India chief coach Craig Fulton, this series carries special significance. The South African made his international debut as a 21-year-old at the 1995 Indira Gandhi Gold Cup, held at the same stadium. His return to this historic venue, now as head coach of the Indian national team, is a full-circle moment in his career.

Speaking on the same, Fulton said, "It's a special feeling to be back at this iconic venue, where my international journey began nearly three decades ago. To return here, but this time as the coach of the Indian national team, is truly remarkable. Playing a series against a top team like Germany in front of passionate home fans adds to the significance of the occasion. So, yes, life has indeed come full circle for me, and I'm looking forward to guiding this talented group of players in such an important series."

After a decade-long hiatus, international hockey is returning to the capital. The stadium last hosted an international match during the Hockey World League Final in January 2014.

Further talking about the series and taking on Germany, Fulton said, "From point of view of an opposition, Germany poses a lot of threats, they are very good tactically, they are good in man-to-man marking. So, our strategy will have to adapt. You know you can play one way for 10 minutes and then totally different way. They are a good team, smart team and we like playing Germany."

You can follow the match on our blog below.