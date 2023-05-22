Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has said Lionel Messi's possible return to the Catalan club this summer mostly depends on the Argentina forward's intentions.

Messi is out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, with sources telling ESPN he will part ways with the French club when his deal expires.

There is interest in Messi from clubs in the Saudi Arabia and the United States, but Barca remain hopeful of bringing him back despite the longstanding financial problems that caused his exit in 2021.

"It's up in the air," Xavi said in a news conference on Monday when asked for an update on Barca's chances of signing Messi.

"It depends on many things. There is not much more I can say. Leo is a spectacular footballer. He is a friend. From there, it depends on many things, but above all on his intentions and what he wants."

Messi, who turns 36 in June, could earn a significant amount more in Saudi Arabia, but Barca's charm offensive to bring him back has stepped up in recent weeks, with vice president Rafa Yuste also expressing his desire to sign him.

"I want him to come back, that's the truth," Yuste told DAZN on Saturday after Barca were presented with the LaLiga trophy at Spotify Camp Nou following the defeat to Real Sociedad.

"After everything he gave this club, coming through the academy, starting his career here... it's a beautiful story and beautiful stories have to have happy endings.

"If everything goes well -- and even though he has to make the final decision -- I hope he returns. We would all be really happy."

Lionel Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season, sources previous told ESPN. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barca have submitted a viability plan to LaLiga detailing cutbacks they will make over the next two years in order to register the new contracts handed to current first-team players, including Ronald Araujo and Gavi, in addition to making signings this summer.

They have been without a natural right-back in the second half of the campaign, but Xavi said the priority is to find a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who has decided not to renew his contract with the club.

"Right-back is not the No. 1 priority," the Barca boss said. "Busquets is going so it is obvious we need a top-level defensive midfielder for next season.

"Our captain is leaving, so we need a very good player to come in. We have to replace him in the best possible way. From there, there are other priorities and the more we strengthen, the better. We want to be more competitive."

ESPN reported in March that Inigo Martinez, Ilkay Gundogan and Ruben Neves are among other potential signings this summer as Barca look to build on domestic success this season by improving in the Champions League following back-to-back group-stage exits.

Signings will be conditioned by departures, although Xavi was not willing to confirm which players have been deemed surplus to requirements.

"We are making plans and nothing has been decided yet on any player," he said when asked if forward Ansu Fati would definitely stay at the club beyond the upcoming transfer window.

"We will see what business we can do. We are all waiting to see how LaLiga respond to the viability plan."