Both RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt lifted a trophy at the end of the 2021-22 season. Saturday's DFB-Pokal final marks each club's final opportunity to secure silverware for a second straight season.
Leipzig won their first major honors by defeating SC Freiburg on penalties in last year's DFB-Pokal final, giving them the opportunity to become the first team other than Bayern Munich to win back-to-back German Cups since Schalke 04 in 2001 and 2002. Frankfurt, meanwhile, were celebrating a continental title this time last year, after beating Rangers in a penalty shootout of their own in the Europa League final.
Two hungry, upwardly mobile sides, desperate to snap up whatever silverware may be available in the Bayern-dominated German football landscape: Here's what you need to know in order to watch Saturday's DFB-Pokal final.
When is the game?
The 2022-23 DFB-Pokal final kicks off on Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m. ET.
How to watch
The game is available live on ESPN+ in the U.S., beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.
- Stream RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt live on ESPN+, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET
Can't watch live? The final will be available on replay and with full highlights across ESPN+ and ESPN.com.
What's at stake?
It's quite simple: the winner takes home the German Cup.
What happened last time they played?
The two teams met twice this season in the Bundesliga, each earning a victory. On Sept. 3, Eintracht dominated Leipzig to the tune of a 4-0 victory at Deutsche Bank Park, while the Red Bull-backed club earned a 2-1 win on home soil on Feb. 25.