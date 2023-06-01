RB Leipzig will look to win back-to-back DFB-Pokals when they meet Eintracht Frankfurt in Saturday's final. Lukas Schulze/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

Both RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt lifted a trophy at the end of the 2021-22 season. Saturday's DFB-Pokal final marks each club's final opportunity to secure silverware for a second straight season.

Leipzig won their first major honors by defeating SC Freiburg on penalties in last year's DFB-Pokal final, giving them the opportunity to become the first team other than Bayern Munich to win back-to-back German Cups since Schalke 04 in 2001 and 2002. Frankfurt, meanwhile, were celebrating a continental title this time last year, after beating Rangers in a penalty shootout of their own in the Europa League final.

Two hungry, upwardly mobile sides, desperate to snap up whatever silverware may be available in the Bayern-dominated German football landscape: Here's what you need to know in order to watch Saturday's DFB-Pokal final.

What's at stake?

It's quite simple: the winner takes home the German Cup.

What happened last time they played?

The two teams met twice this season in the Bundesliga, each earning a victory. On Sept. 3, Eintracht dominated Leipzig to the tune of a 4-0 victory at Deutsche Bank Park, while the Red Bull-backed club earned a 2-1 win on home soil on Feb. 25.