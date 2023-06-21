The ESPN FC panel break down the report indicating that Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will leave Spain in 2024 to manage the Brazil national team. (2:14)

Toni Kroos has agreed a one-year contract extension at Real Madrid, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The midfielder, 33, will remain a Madrid player until June 30, 2024.

"Real Madrid and Toni Kroos have agreed the extension of the player's contract," the club said in a statement. "Toni Kroos arrived at Real Madrid in 2014 and is already the German player who has worn our club's shirt for the most times, with 417 games.

"In his nine seasons as a Madrid player, he has won 20 trophies: four Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups, three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Supercopas."

Kroos had previously considered taking an early retirement, before his improved form and fitness over the last two years convinced him to continue playing.

The former Germany international made 30 LaLiga appearances for Madrid last season, scoring two goals, as well as playing 12 times in the Champions League, 10 of them starts.

Kroos will face added competition in the Real Madrid midfield next season since the arrival of England's Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund this month.

Bellingham is the latest young midfielder to join Madrid -- following Eduardo Camavinga in 2021 and Aurelien Tchouameni in 2022 -- as the LaLiga giants look to refresh their midfield.

Kroos' long-time teammate Casemiro left to join Manchester United last summer, while Luka Modric, 37, is also currently weighing up a one-year extension at the Bernabeu.